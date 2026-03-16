New Disney Cruise Line Spot Drops During 98th Academy Awards
And the award for Most Emotional Commercial goes to...
A new Disney Cruise Line commercial that dropped during the Oscars is worthy of an award itself.
What's Happening:
- During tonight's Oscars ceremony, viewers were treated to a new cinematic ad that could be nominated in its own right for Disney Cruise Line.
- The spot, titled "Midnight Magic" shows a father walking around a Disney Cruise Line ship (nerd alert: it appears to be one in the Dream Class), holding his baby son and comforting him in the late hours.
- We see time pass over multiple voyages, as the son grows older and the late walks become a bit of a tradition - until the son reaches that point where he'd rather do his own thing.
- Later, we see the Dad once again - now older - on the ship alone with his wife looking out into the night sky. It's very clear the son is not in the same room - if on the trip at all.
- Until...there's a knock at the door, and maybe a new generation of Disney Cruiser...
- Oh, and did we mention that theme from Pixar's Up is playing the whole time too?
- Take look at the new spot for yourself below.
- After that, if you're like us you're likely already rearranging a schedule or trying to rebudget your finances and take a Disney Cruise Line voyage, and we recommend reaching out to out friends at Mouse Fan Travel for assistance in taking you out to sea!