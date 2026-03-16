New Disney Cruise Line Spot Drops During 98th Academy Awards

And the award for Most Emotional Commercial goes to...

A new Disney Cruise Line commercial that dropped during the Oscars is worthy of an award itself.

What's Happening:

During tonight's Oscars ceremony, viewers were treated to a new cinematic ad that could be nominated in its own right for Disney Cruise Line.

The spot, titled "Midnight Magic" shows a father walking around a Disney Cruise Line ship (nerd alert: it appears to be one in the Dream Class), holding his baby son and comforting him in the late hours.

We see time pass over multiple voyages, as the son grows older and the late walks become a bit of a tradition - until the son reaches that point where he'd rather do his own thing.

Later, we see the Dad once again - now older - on the ship alone with his wife looking out into the night sky. It's very clear the son is not in the same room - if on the trip at all.

Until...there's a knock at the door, and maybe a new generation of Disney Cruiser...

Oh, and did we mention that theme from Pixar's Up is playing the whole time too?

Take look at the new spot for yourself below.