A New Sport Debuts in Table Town as Kiff Has To Replace Principal Secretary's Most-Prized Possession in Latest Episode of "Kiff"

Get ready for a big list of sponsors you might know and love from the entire series.

A brand new sport takes Table Town by storm before Kiff and Secretary Prince have to replace Principal Secretary’s most prized-possession in this week’s episode of Kiff on Disney Channel.

Martin Waxed The Floors!

Martin is cleaning the house and waxing the floors, which excites Kiff to a degree as she takes a picture and sends it to all her friends. As soon as her friends show up, it’s easy to see why - with the freshly waxed floors all the kids show up weaning their socks and turn the home into a skating (but not really) rink.

Martin seems unphased by any of this, even when Trevor throws a ball of trash across the room into a trash can, prompting the kids to create a new game: Trash Ball…Ball.

Spoiler, it looks a lot like hockey until you start to realize that the goal can move, and more points are awarded for trick shots and the different volume levels when scoring. The game is fun for everyone, and even Martin seems to enjoy it as it happens all around him.

Then, Candle’s Dad (Roy Fox) gets involved and turns it immediately into the next big league sport in Table Town, and the original six players are now split up, each becoming a team captain. Mere hours later, the game of Trash Ball Ball has become a corporate entity - complete with sponsorships.

Now, long time viewers of the series may note that each episode of Kiff features a title card, complete with a sponsor that comes into play in some way during the episode. Get ready as our two announcers (typically seen on the morning show, “Let’s Table That") give play by play after introducing each team, all of which have a sponsor of some kind. It’s a running gag that takes up, quite honestly, the bulk of the episode, with the quantity of references and callbacks having a quality all its own. They are so rapid fire and quick, I had to a have a bit of help to catch them all - but here’s what we caught:

Dooley's Feather Barn

Pam's Protection

Dan Hill's Grass

Café Penguino

Foxhole Productions

Delfman's Dry Bread

Bort Grig's Carpet Emporium

Slim Pickins

Rat's Hats and Mats

Sadly Sleeps Soundly Mattresses

Saddles

Hag Tanning Oil

Pablo's Popcorn Shoveler

Handsome Man Sponges 4 Men

With all of these corporate entities, it's hard to actually get through the game - something that the kids realize fairly quickly. In between rounds, Kiff is scrolling while in her ice bath and looks at the picture of the original six kids all having fun while skating around the house.

She then heads over to Barry’s team locker room, and shows him the picture, causing a bit of a reminisce when they remember the fun that they had earlier that morning. Barry remembers something else from that morning too - the very sticky peanut butter he ate to empty a peanut butter jar to use as the next trash ball.

They want to take the game back for themselves, and come up with a scheme.

Out on the floor, Martin is now using a Zamboni to wax everything to make the floor slick again and the vehicle begins to shake and shudder, eventually erupting and exploding peanut butter all over the game and into the audience. This ruins the game, and for some reason, the entire league as the stadium evacuates. When the other kids turn to get mad at Kiff and Barry, they just show off the picture once again and everyone remembers what fun they had that morning.

The stadium gets shut down, and Trash Ball Ball, at least as a professional sport, is no more.

Juice Break

Principal Secretary (AKA PS) is heading to Glarbin’s office in the hopes of getting an increase in the budget to fund the school’s ability to get more pencils. Unfortunately, Helen cannot be left alone, and she is coming to - though she has to be kept under control as she is going to try and increase the budget so she can get a state of the art napping pod, you know, to increase her productivity.

As such, PS’s secretary, Secretary Prince (SP) is left in charge and is also left with a book on how to deal with emergencies. He is also left with a much thicker book on how to deal with Kiff, who is also in the office. As soon as PS and Helen leave, SP is eager to prove himself but also reveals a secret to Kiff - the location of PS’s favorite item hidden in a secret compartment and revealed by cranking a pencil sharpener. Once opened, we discover a fully functioning high-tech juicer, making fresh squeezed orange juice at any moment.

SP fires up the machine and pours Kiff a glass of fresh juice, and she asks for another for her friend Barry - who famously loves juice.

As they go for the second pour, the machine halts and the screen turns an angry red, refusing to pour another glass. Kiff and SP quickly head to the internet to find a video and begin troubleshooting the problem, all while SP is panicking because he might have just ruined his entire professional relationship here. After all, that juicer is the greatest thing that has ever happened to PS.

At Glarbin’s office, we see PS sharing pictures of himself and the machine to Glarbin, who is also impressed by the juicer. However, it’s during this moment that we also see Helen switch out the presentations, thus staging a budget proposal for the sleep pod and not additional pencils.

Back at the school, SP is using his Kiff manual to navigate through the problem, especially as Kiff doubles down and is ready to host a gala to raise funds to buy a new juice machine. SP goes through with the idea, and all the funds are raised, no questions asked (all while PS and Helen are still at Glarbin’s). Together, they go to the Pointier Picture to get their hands on a fancy new juicer when they are introduced to an even fancier juicer that looks nothing like the original one that PS got. However, while there, they see a picture of PS with his newly purchased juicer next to another one who bought the same model, so they come up with the idea to use their raised funds to buy that one from the person who owns it - Beverly.

They get to her house and make her the offer, but she refuses, she loves her juicer too much. Why did she even take this meeting? Probably because she is lonely. After all, the crows are her only friends. Or did that change after the volleyball game in season one? I don’t remember.

Moving on, they are now out of options so SP and Kiff head back to the school and are ready to just own up to the fact that they broke the juicer.

There, PS and Helen have returned and we hear PS screaming - mostly because Helen secured the funding for the sleep pod and now PS has to figure out the pencil budget on his own. SP owns up and says that they broke the juicer, but PS doesn’t know what he’s talking about. It turns out, it’s not broken at all. PS is quite indulgent with the juice, and has put a cap on how much he can serve himself - quickly showing off how he can override the system.

The money that Kiff and SP have raised can now be used for the pencil budget, and to celebrate PS uses his machine to pour three glasses of juice - for himself.

This episode of Kiff is now on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW website, and is streaming on Disney+. You can also catch up with earlier episodes on Disney+ as well.