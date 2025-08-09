Candy-Based Lies and Ski Resort Luxury Fill This Week's "Kiff" on Disney Channel

Plus, we see Kiff team up with just Reggie for the first time.

The latest Kiff on Disney Channel sees Kiff paired up with a different friend for the first time ever (sorry, Barry), before they reunite and help Trevor get out of a piano-playing jam.

Slippery Slopes

Kiff and her family have been invited to the Slippery Slopes Ski Resort by Reggie and his moms, Rachel and Robby. On the car ride up there, Kiff’s parents are concerned that this trip might be a bit awkward. Even though they have been in a book club together for quite some time, there’s other parents and adults there too. They’ve never spent one-on-one time together. Not like Kiff and Reggie who have been friends for years.

Once they arrive, Reggie welcomes them and immediately introduces Kiff to the resort’s very own television network with its own jingle, a very operatic “have you ever dreamed of skiin’?" I bring this up because oh boy, get ready to hear a lot of that. In fact - we’ve already technically heard it twice (guess who sponsors today’s episode).

Tragically though, nobody will be skiing just yet, there is a storm watch in place and instead of doing that, the parents get to enjoy the hot tub at the cabin. Now, Reggie and Kiff are left alone (jingle #3) and Kiff realizes that she’s never actually spent alone time with Reggie. Other friends have been around them every time they’ve hung out together.

It’s a bit awkward as the kids try and figure out what to do while they wait out the weather while their parents are outside just having a blast (Jingle #4 - I’m actually going to stop counting at this point, you get the idea).

With the winter weather, they have a great idea - a blanket fort! The two butt heads as they build, with Kiff taking a more traditional approach while Reggie gets innovative with clips and other accessories. Kiff sees their parents outside laughing and having fun, and decides to go join them in the hot tub for a bit. It’s not that she’s unwelcome, but all the adult talk about 401ks and fixed-rate mortgages just aren’t her vibe. Obviously these four people are so boring but having a great time so surely Kiff can figure something out with Reggie.

She goes back inside and tells him that they’ve been friends forever, why can’t they get along right now? He agrees and together they try to figure something out, but Kiff calls him stubborn…and the attack has begun.

The weather is worsening, and an avalanche is possible with the resort channel advising everyone to stay inside and not make any loud noise, as it can trigger the avalanche.

Of course, the kids are arguing and Reggie storms off and slams his bedroom door, causing a mild jiggle in the snow on the mountain. Kiff, offended, starts huffing with the sharp pointed offended breaths echoing through the ridge and causing an avalanche that sees their cabin buried.

Now what? Kiff is in her blanket fort flashing back to all the good(?) times that she and Reggie have had - and they’re all legitimate clips from previous episodes. So enjoy. She opts to go out the front door and tunnel through to Reggie’s locked bedroom. The notion impresses him, and they begin to reconcile, when they realize their parents are still outside in the hot tub buried in all the snow.

They’re okay (though the tub is no longer hot), and they come up with a way to melt the surrounding snow safely with waterproof electric blankets and waterproof cords. Yes, they’re building a warming blanket fort along the snow wall to melt them out. Using both of their techniques, they build together and the fort gets warm. Kiff and Reggie realize while the water is melting how different but similar they are because they are both only children (could have called that from the beginning) with take-charge attitudes.

Their plan works and their parents are rescued, and the groups have switched places with the kids now enjoying the hot tub together, while the parents stay warm by the fire inside.

Of B&B’s and Piano Keys

Kiff and Barry are at Trevor’s house - tricked to see an eclipse but really because Trevor needs their help. For years, Trevor’s mom has been giving him money for piano lessons, but instead of going to those lessons, he instead goes and buys the delicious candy treat, B&Bs.

Now, Trevor has been asked to play a concerto as part of a fundraising event that his mom is hosting ... to fundraise for a new bathroom renovation… and the fundraiser is tonight. Trevor continues to eat B&B’s - of which he has a dresser full of old wrappers and the candy treat - while Kiff and Barry brainstorm, coming up with the idea of playing piano music on a streaming service through a speaker hidden in the piano. Done. It’s that easy.

They go into the yard where Trevor will be playing later and the plan seems to working before the ads starts playing and interrupting the music. They can’t have that but they also can’t upgrade to the premium account because Trevor has spent all of his money on the B&Bs. Incidentally, the track that is playing was by the teacher who Trevor was supposed to see in the first place, so maybe they can go to him and ask for help. But he is going out of business because he was supposed to be teaching a kid for six years but he never showed up. Cue chase scene as Trevor reveals that the kid was him.

The chase leads the kids to Saddles, and now there’s only an hour left before the fundraiser. Inside, they hear the sounds of a player piano, and Kiff asks to borrow the piano. Ma & Pa oblige, but the piano only plays one song and it's not the one that Trevor is expected to play tonight. So that idea is out too.

On their sad walk home, they hear more piano music playing in the distance and discover that it is coming from Renee’s house. They find her and she’s slightly embarrassed to have been playing, telling the kids and the at-home audience that she suffers from piano-specific stage fright. Kiff suggests playing in a dark room on a smaller piano with no audience and it seems that will work - so Renee is brought back to Trevor’s and placed inside their piano. That problem has been solved, but now Barry sets out to figure out what to do with all those wrappers and B&B evidence.

It’s now 5P and everyone is coming to the Save Our Bathroom fundraiser, which also has horrible photos of awful wallpaper and dated touches that make everyone in attendance feel sorry for this room in their home.

Outside, Trevor takes to the piano to mime playing with his chocolate-covered hands while a donation plate is passed around.

Flies start to arrive on Trevor’s hands as he’s miming, coming for the chocolate, but it plays well with Renee’s playing coming from inside the piano. The applause is so rounding that it cures Renee of her stage fright and she erupts from inside the piano, thanking everyone for enjoying her playing of a baby grand inside the grand piano.

Trevor’s mom is shocked, as is the crowd, who quickly takes back their money from the donation plate. Trevor comes clean and says he’s never learned the piano, causing his mom to erupt into tears and need a tissue from their hideous bathroom.

But her tears of sadness turn into tears of joy, as she discovers a beautiful bathroom covered wall to wall in B&B wrappers, as Barry couldn’t think of what else to do with them. Now, the bathroom has a fun wallpaper that she loves, and thanks Trevor for it, with her son suggesting that he might want to learn the trombone instead.

Cut to a week later when we see Trevor on a bench once again eating B&Bs and mocking the sounds of a muted trombone.

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW website, and Disney+, where you can catch up with earlier episodes of the series as well.