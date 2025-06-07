Spoiler Alert: Kiff Avoids Spoilers in This Week's "Kiff" on Disney Channel

Anybody else want to pick up a book now? No? Just me?

Kiff and Barry have something to say about the relationship between books and TV shows this week, before Helen makes some mysterious health snacks that might not be what they seem on this week’s Kiff.

Spoiled Again

Kiff and Barry have become attached to the book, Star Star Throne Quest, at the Table Town Library. They are quite engrossed in the lore and immersion that the series provides, but when Miss Mouffle the librarian reveals that it’s an entire series, the two become even more excited. And not only that, they learn that there is a TV series for the show coming out very soon. How exciting! Even Ridgeway Burlington is in the show, the actor who plays the character Giancarlo on the soap opera Smoldering Cove!

Well, everyone knows that the books are filled with so much more detail and lore that a TV series can never provide, so Kiff and Barry decide that they must read the entire series before they watch the highly-anticipated show. Miss Mouffle overhears this and carts out the entire series for them, which appears to be 15 very-thick installments.

After pouring through book one all night, Kiff and Barry now realize that they have a lot of material to get through, and Kiff has come up with a full itinerary to use every free moment to read. A decision that was made on the aerial tram, which we have seen a lot of this season.

When they get to school, everyone is talking about the Star Star Throne Quest series, as Trevor comes up to them to talk about it. As such, he delivers quite the spoiler which leads Kiff and Barry to have a discovery that they didn’t calculate - Spoilers.

The TV Series will now be ruining the story for them, and though they try and get away in various places in the school, the two reach the conclusion that they must retreat to the library and read there…nonstop. As Kiff is making her way through the books, we learn that Barry has given up, and vows to protect Kiff from any spoilers.

He stands outside of the library’s hush room, where other students would like to come in. Barry, true to his word and duty, prevents them - adding that Kiff is inside reading the books. The kids ask why read the book when there is a TV series, while Barry answers making the reading sound incredibly appealing, explaining the deeper details, character arcs, lore, and all of that.

The kids, rightfully, get interested and check out the first installment of Star Star Throne Quest. From there, we get into our song as Kiff becomes a local folk hero and students everywhere begin reading the books, opting not to watch the show.

After the montage, Ridgeway goes to check the ratings of last night’s episode of the TV series: ZERO. Not one person watched it, they were too busy reading the books. This causes him to tailspin, going after this folk hero they call Kiff and ruin the stories for her. She must be stopped.

The actor crashes through the doors of the library, and all the reading students vow to protect Kiff, who is still on the last book. What follows is a bizarrely beautiful action sequence (was that a Naruto run?!) of the Actor going through and hitting the kids (almost literally) with spoilers.

Using Miss Mouffle as a disguise, he is able to get into Kiff and Barry’s sanctum, where Barry dives and covers her ears, preventing her from hearing anything while Ridgeway destroys the whole story. The spoilers batter Barry, filling him with plot-ruining info, until he can’t take anymore. Fortunately, Kiff didn’t hear anything. As Ridgeway winds up to do it again, Kiff stops him and we discover that he hasn’t even read the books either. This prompts him to get into the story to learn more about his character that could potentially help his performance in the theory.

I do have to ask though, with the underlying message that reading a deep, world-building, book series can be better than watching a television show— are some of the creatives behind Kiff looking into writing a book series now? Let’s think about THAT.

Much Ado About Muffin

There’s a bake sale happening at the school, with all the different staffers looking quite lonely at their table. Principal Secretary is selling the highly appealing ants on a log when Kiff and Barry come up to discover how “delicious" they are. Also, what are they fundraising for? A new coffee machine in the teacher’s lounge. It’s a funny reveal, and somehow relatable for any job with a shared workspace.

As Kiff and Barry continue their way through the sale, they find Helen’s Healthy Muffins, opting to try one and this one is actually delicious. Their reaction prompts everyone else to try them out who in turn, discover just how tasty that they are.

The business grows, with Helen taking on staff as long as they sign an NDA - that way nobody can talk about her muffins. While other kids think this means they get to bake, Kiff and Barry are the only ones who sign on to be her staff and enter the world of sales.

They set up a table outside of Slim Pickin’s and are handing out samples which prompts everyone to buy. When they see the host of Table Town’s morning show, Let’s Table That, they run over to give her a sample and she immediately agrees to put Helen on the show.

The next day, Tippy Snooker (the host) has Helen on, and she has even made a commercial - the musical number of the episode. And most of the lyrics are about how good the muffins are, but don’t ask what they’re made of. The mystery that started with the NDAs continues.

Suddenly, a mysterious stranger (obviously Principal Secretary) tips off Kiff and Barry, who leave working for Helen and go on a quest to discover what’s inside these muffins. Through research and a dinner that they had to buy at Saddle’s for PS since he spent too much on the bake sale, the kids discover that the muffins aren’t muffins at all - they’re cupcakes!

Kiff plans to launch a full expose, contacting Tippy Snooker again with a voice modulator, who agrees to help. Just as they are about to go live and reveal Helen’s muffins/cupcakes - the story is cancelled from above. The decision - made by Glarbin - would reveal that there is no control or order, the townspeople can’t have that. Kiff and Barry return to Slim Pickin’s and continue their protest when Helen walks out of the store…vowing never to do the muffin thing. Because of the protests? No, because her agent can now only book her roles where she is a silent baker.

This episode of Kiff is now streaming on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can catch up with earlier episodes, streaming now on Disney+.