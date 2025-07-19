Younger Siblings Unite as Students Stack On Students in the Latest Episode of "Kiff" on Disney Channel

Younger siblings unite against older sibs at the Table Town Mall after Trevor becomes the center of attention and base of a large tower in the latest episode of Kiff.

The Tower on Trevor

There’s a big test happening in Miss Deer Teacher’s class and everyone is quiet. Trever seems to be the first one done, and is bored waiting for his classmates to finish. While watching everyone else work on their tests, he takes his belongings and starts stacking them on his arm. His deskmate, Candle, gets up to turn her test in and realizes what she’s doing and starts balancing some of her items on his other arm. Kiff and Barry notice as well and get in on the fun, as soon the rest of the class notices and starts to stack even more on top of Trevor.

Does Miss Deer Teacher seem to mind? Not at all. All the students are getting their work done first before they participate, but soon the items are running thin and more students from throughout the school need to get involved. That they do, with a line of students forming outside of the classroom with various screenings in progress. What items are being stacked? Are they stackable? How would it contribute to the overall tower? After they pass through these checks, they then move on to Barry, who tests their nerves to make sure they have a steady hand before approaching the tower to stack. Some students get denied, others progress through with flying colors - including high schooler Danny Wibbons and his square patch of grass from the football field.

Word of this effort stretches to Principal Secretary, and he enters the classroom. Seemingly to shut the effort down, but no. His feathers are ruffled since he was not asked to contribute in any way to the tower. He even brought his favorite stapler to stack on top of Trevor.

Unfortunately, the tower has reached the top of the ceiling, there is no more room for his stapler. Well, fortunately for everyone involved, he is the school’s principal, and gets Sweepy Steve to cut a hole into the roof, allowing for more items with PS’s stapler as the first of the latest additions. He, and to be honest, Kiff, both know a local news reporter who they call to tell the story of Trevor and this new tower. The reporter shows up and makes Trevor headline news dubbing this “The Tower on Trevor", but asks an important question: what’s going to happen when Trevor needs to pee?

This question creates a rift that inevitably sees the firing of Kiff and Barry from the tower team as they begin to realize that there is an end to this fun and brings it to Trevor’s attention. However, they need him to realize it too, and now they’re banned from being anywhere near the tower.

Shortly thereafter, Sweepy (who is mad at the tower for creating the hole in his newly re-tiled rooftop), helps Kiff and Barry sneak in to talk to Trevor while everyone else in the room is distracted by the news broadcast. There, they bring up a memory where Trevor told them to appreciate a moment because it was fleeting, and inevitably had to end. Trevor agrees and moves aside, not only because he agrees, but because he’s had to go to the bathroom since the reporter asked the question.

Strangely, the tower doesn’t collapse but instead comes alive in what has to be one of the most bizarre moments in this series so far - and that’s saying something. The tower thanks Trevor (the creator) for introducing it to life’s wonders, before floating off through the skylight and onto the horizon. Everybody's belongings (and PS’s stapler) never to return…but knowing this show, it might in the future.

Friends On Line

Kiff and Barry are very excited. They are going to spend the day with Terri, Barry’s older sister, at the mall for the day. As they go inside, they come across Edges Book Store (a clever name that we love), where a new book is set to debut tonight - “The Tightrope Walker’s Wife," and it happens to be written by Terri’s favorite author. Wouldn’t you know it? There already happens to be a line forming for the midnight release of the book. Kiff and Barry suggest they could all wait together to make sure Terri gets her copy, and Terri (to nobody’s surprise) loves that idea. They all group together before Terri says she is going to run to the restroom, but she’ll be right back. The line continues to grow, but Kiff and Barry tell the folks behind them that they have a third joining them and will be back soon. Already, it seems that the crowd around them knows that they have been set up as it takes a while for Terri to return. And when she does, she quickly leaves again.

One of their line neighbors pulls up Terri’s Clip Clop account and reveals the footage that Terri has just posted revealing that she tricked her younger brother and his friend into standing in line for her. But it’s okay, because it seems that everyone surrounding them in line is a younger sibling who is currently holding a spot in line for their older sibling. Seems like a perfect time for a song, no?

When the song ends, Terri returns and the crowd stands behind Kiff and Barry as they stand up to her. Terri relents with a bit of remorse, but she also has a shift at Daryl H. Pizza, so she really can’t stand in line with them. Feeling bad, Kiff and Barry agree to let her go to her shift and they’ll get the book for her. That’s when the store manager, also a younger sibling, was so moved by the song that she is putting the books out for sale early - they just have to choose between one of two covers for the book.

Kiff runs to Daryl H. Pizza to find out what cover she would want, but Terri would have to see them both, so Kiff finds herself working the register. Eventually Barry shows up, hungry. Now, they are working the store together to cover Terri while she gets the book, but they’re children. So, when a “cash register inspector" shows up (obviously stealing all the cash), the store manager comes out and fires them both as Terri returns– also firing her. Tricky part is, Kiff and Barry don’t actually work there so they can’t be fired, so they have to fill out applications first. While they are doing that, all the younger siblings come to see Kiff and Barry again hearing that they are selling pizza and support the duo, giving Daryl H. Pizza the most money in a single night that they’ve ever seen. They’re definitely hired now. So….does that mean we’re going to see more shifts of them in a pizza place now? I guess we’ll see.

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can also catch up with earlier episodes on Disney+, where season two episodes (including this one) will arrive on July 23rd.