Kiff and Barry Face Bitter Produce and Sleep Itself in the Latest "Kiff" on Disney Channel

Kiff and Barry are all set for a once-in-a-lifetime event, as long as they can stay awake, which would be easy if they had their produce-aisle foe from the second half of the episode in the first, in the latest Kiff.

Up All Night

It’s a big sleepover night for Kiff and Barry and as such, they are allowed to stay up all the way until 10:30 PM! But what do they want to do with all this extra time? They want to be like adults and watch the nightly news. Thrilling. Kiff, Barry. I promise you. Don’t do that. But this is Table Town, and the top story tonight is the return of a lightning fast celestial object, Snailey’s Comet, which is only visible once every 500 years…and it’s coming tonight!

As such, Kiff and Barry want to stay up all night to watch the comet streak by, as it will only be visible for one minute at 4:00 AM.

Both know that they will have a hard time getting up with an alarm set so early, so the two decide to stay up all night instead. Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime event, Kiff’s parents allow this, as long as they don’t make too much noise or keep them awake too. Deal.

Past 10:30, the kids are on their own and are now trying to figure out how to kill time until the 4:00 AM arrival of Snailey’s Comet. This includes cleaning, trying out new furniture arrangements, and the full re-grouting of a bathroom. How much time did they kill? 17 minutes.

Keeping each other up all night is going to wear each other down faster, but they do remember a board game they saw while cleaning, and it notoriously took 30 minutes just to set up the game the last time it was played. So, the kids decide to get that game out once again, and realize that the game is so boring that it's putting them to sleep. After telling each other ghost stories, in the hopes that the fear keeps them awake, they start to debate whether science is advanced enough to allow them to live 500 years to see the comet next time it arrives. Resolving that it will, they climb the stairs and step on the TV remote along the way, turning on a special report saying that - and stay with me here - the comet has issued a statement that this will be its last pass before retiring to a beachside community in a distant galaxy. So this really is the last chance the kids can see the comet, and they revert back to staying awake.

Eventually, the duo devises a Rube Goldberg machine that takes up the entire kitchen and is full of convoluted mechanisms all to strap to their head and shoot them in the face with a water gun should they fall asleep.

After they realize that the guns have run out of water, they begin to panic but realize that they have succeeded in staying awake and check the time. It’s 5:02 AM!

They missed it! They stayed awake but they missed it! They run outside and see other residents packing up their equipment, emphasizing that it’s over. As the sun begins to rise, a neighbor starts strumming his banjo and sings a song about the magic of a new day. It’s a charming ditty, and it seems that he never sings like this, so it turns out Barry and Kiff got their once in a lifetime event in a different way.

Rotten Banana

It’s time for lunch at the Table Town school and Helen is going around collecting scraps, like the crust the kids don’t eat. Why? Who knows.

Barry however, has a rotten banana in front of him that he plans on throwing into the compost heap, but Kiff says there are plenty of other uses for an old banana and asks to have it. He gives her the produce, which suddenly sprouts to life and thanks Kiff for saving her. As such, the banana pledges its allegiance to Kiff and vows to stay by her side.

From there, we see a fun montage of the two having fun together before we’re back in class. Kiff is patiently waiting for Candle to finish using a stapler, but that won’t do. The Banana leaps and threatens her, unless she gives up the stapler to Kiff. That’s not okay, and Kiff tries to shoot down the behavior. It only gets worse though when Kiff is asked to draw a picture of her best friend, and to Banana's astonishment, it’s Barry. Every viewer saw this coming though, so it’s not really that surprising. As such, Banana is now angry and has her eyes set on taking out Barry so she can be Kiff’s one best friend.

Barry is over for dinner, and his chair mysteriously disappears while he is telling stories, potentially landing on a surplus box of sporks. Banana tries to take all the attention from Barry and clearly something is up. The next day at school, Banana puts another plan into action that sees her threaten Candle, leading her to become Barry’s lab partner instead of Kiff, quite possible for the first time ever. This leads Kiff with the option of being Banana’s partner, though the banana isn’t a student…I’m a little confused. It’s okay though, the plan is working as the two are spending more time together but Barry is growing quite suspicious of this rotten banana.

It all comes to a head though when we realize that Banana has created a web of lies that will lead to Barry teaming up with Kiff’s parents to save her from Banana as she takes her to the Table Town compost pile where she hopes they will live together forever, willingly or not.

Martin has spent a fortune on a tractor rental, and is ready to squish the rotten banana once they find Kiff, but the Banana says something jarring - “Take me back to Helen!"

What? Turns out, Helen has a collection of sentient fruit, and Banana jumped out and switched places with Barry’s banana while she was looking for scraps earlier at the beginning of the episode. But now, Banana is back with her other fruit cronies, back to playing cards once again. Will she be a problem in the future? Who can say, but I assume there will at least be a callback.

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can catch up with earlier episodes of the series streaming now on Disney+.