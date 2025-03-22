Kiff's Totally-Not "Lord of the Flies" Situation and Her Worst Haircut Take Over This Week's Episode on Disney Channel

The Table Town sky tram might not be so reliable before Kiff gets what could be the worst haircut ever in this week’s episode of Kiff.

Stramded

It’s time for Candle to throw a big party. Why this time? A theme party celebrating her invisible braces, and everyone has to bring on-theme gifts. One thing that is NOT welcome though - Trevor’s trail mix. Candle doesn’t even want it in her house because then people might go so far as to think SHE eats it, when it’s Trevor’s.

But to get to this party, the kids are all taking the Table Town sky tram. And what are the odds? Today is the last day that the oldest car on the tram line is being retired and the kids just happen to be on its last ride!

As one might guess, nearly as soon as the sky tram departs, it gets stuck. But before anybody goes crazy, Kiff points out that it can’t become one of those “Prince of the Fleas" situations. What is that? Why, it’s this book they’re reading in school where a bunch of kids get stranded on an island, where alliances are made, survival instincts take hold, betrayal occurs, and when the rescuers come, they find only death. As even Candle says, it’s kind of an intense story for school children to read. A line that only could have been better if she stared directly at the camera when saying it.

The kids use the tram phone to call down to the attendant and she is on her way to save them before Kiff’s neighbor (The Pone) stops her and asks her on a date. It’s a moment so overwhelming that she completely forgot what she was doing and went to dinner instead. Reggie can’t get any service on his phone, but it’s okay because Roy Fox (Candle’s Dad) must surely be waiting for them. No, he’s in a deprivation chamber but to be fair, only we know that as the audience at this point. As far as the kids know, at some point they will be rescued. They just have to wait that long without going crazy.

In fact, that’s what the song is about. Not going crazy. But the lyrics go unheeded and the kids start to essentially live out the book, or at least the early stages of it.

Leaders are elected (or re-elected), and even Trevor’s trail mix is rationed, though Candle doesn’t get any, likely because of earlier comments regarding said trail mix. That’s when the dividing lines are formed and alliances are made. Oddly, it seems to be Kiff and Candle against everyone else, even Barry. It was also Barry who constructed a net out of a giant novelty box of floss (on-theme gifts, remember!) to stop a donut truck for snacks. Forget about getting the people driving it to help them or anything, they just want the food.

At Kiff’s advice, Candle brings up some cleaning fluid from her invisible braces to add to the supply pile, and Trevor recognizes the gesture and gives her some Trail Mix. Candle tears into it ravenously and ends up chipping her invisible braces on a nut in the mix.

This is the breaking point and the kids go crazy chasing each other around the tram car. However, Kiff, trying to maintain order, notices that all of this motion is slowly moving the tram car down the cable towards their destination. So, she rounds up all the supplies, pretends to go crazy herself, and gets everyone to chase her around so they finally get to their destination.

Once they arrive, the kids are fine again and it turns out that one of their teachers, Mr. Rippippa was on board the tram the whole time too, as a fan of the sky tram who wanted to be present for the last ride. However, he wanted to see if the whole situation turned into a “Prince of the Fleas" type of situation too and stood back and enjoyed the social experiment.

Hairstory

It’s 5:00 AM and Kiff and Beryl are awake bright and early to go get Kiff a fresh haircut. Sick of those Friday evening cuts that lose their luster by Monday when Kiff is back at school to show it off, it’s the perfect plan to get that fresh look before school on a Monday. Normally, the process takes quite some time but this morning, for whatever reason, it only took seven minutes.

Kiff is looking into the mirror in the family car and commenting on how she’s not sure she even likes the haircut and why did it only take seven minutes? Beryl suggests that Kiff go back and say something to Harriet, the person who cut her hair, but Kiff doesn’t want to be that person who goes back and says something.

They pull up to the school but Kiff doesn’t want to be seen with her awful haircut - which to us viewers, looks exactly the same as nearly every episode of Kiff thus far. But her mom makes her go to school but offers her sun hat instead. That’s what tips off her bunny bestie, Barry, that something is wrong.

After a bit of convincing, Kiff explains to him that she has a bad haircut, and he too suggests going back to Harriet to get it fixed. Again, Kiff doesn’t want to do that, she’d be more embarrassed about that than the haircut. So, Barry, being as over-the-top as Kiff can be sometimes, decides to call a professional photographer to partake in a ruse that will help build Kiff’s confidence and realize that the haircut is not as bad as it seems.

Out on the playground, the photographer shows up and feeds Kiff compliments before saying that her haircut looks so good, he needs a picture. When he aims the lens and counts down the photo, the lens shatters when he hits the camera trigger.

Obviously, this is a huge insult to Kiff as she quite literally broke the camera, causing her to run off. Barry, mad at the guy (who he hired) for upsetting his friend, is there when the photographer realizes - oh, this is his prank camera that is meant to do that. A gift from his wife! Oops.

Barry quickly runs back to Kiff who knows what she has to do. She has to go back to Harriet at this point. When she gets there, she discovers Harriet winding down her day and reviewing all the haircuts she provided and is glad Kiff came back.

Turns out, she was so distracted this morning that she did nothing to Kiff’s hair at all. Instead, only cutting it with the motion of her fingers as scissors and not doing anything at all. Obviously, to make it right, Harriet gives Kiff a new and superb haircut while Barry is tended to nearby as well.

Afterward, it’s time for a lovely photo and yet, we the audience, still see no difference.

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.