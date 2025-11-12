Jimmy Kimmel Shares Heartfelt and Emotional Monologue After Passing of Band Leader and Lifelong Friend, Cleto Escobedo III

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel shared the news of the passing of childhood friend and band-leader, Cleto Escobedo III, while delivering an emotional and heartfelt monologue on their show.

Fans of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! were used to hearing the music of Cleto and the Cletones alongside the comedic host, Jimmy Kimmel, since the show launched on ABC back in 2003.

Yesterday (November 11, 2025), Cleto Escobedo III, who had been Kimmel's close friend since he was nine years old, passed away at the age of 59.

Kimmel himself shared the news on Instagram, saying "Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was 9 years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was abruptly cancelled before taping on November 6th, 2025, with Variety confirming that Cleto's condition was the reason for halting of the production.

A cause of death has not been revealed as of press time.

The November 11th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! opened with a tear-filled monologue from Kimmel himself, saying "We've been on the air for almost 23 years, and I've had to do some hard monologues along the way, but this one's the hardest. Early this morning we lost someone very special, who was much too young to go, and I'd like to tell you about him."

Kimmel shared more about their lifelong friendship, commenting on how they grew up across the street from each other, stories from their youth, and how he wanted Cleto to lead his band when he officially got his late night show, saying "the idea that anyone other than him would lead the band was terrifying. It had to be him."

He went on to share more about their relationship since childhood, and sharing funny anecdotes and the connections with the rest of his family - including Cleto's father, who is also part of the house band at the show.