Former "The Lion King" On Broadway Star Imani Smith Killed at 26

Smith played Young Nala in the early 2010s.

Young actress and former Disney’s The Lion King On Broadway star Imani Smith was found stabbed earlier this month.

Deadline is reporting that former Broadway actress Imani Smith, who portrayed Young Nala in Disney’s The Lion King from 2011–2012, died on December 21 at the age of 26.

Edison, NJ police responded to an emergency call and found Smith injured where she was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, and was pronounced dead.

Jordan D. Jackson-Small, 35, was taken into custody in connection with her death.

The pair knew each other prior to the incident.

Family members later identified Jackson-Small as Smith’s boyfriend; he faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and several weapons-related offenses.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help support Smith’s parents as they care for her young son and her siblings, raising about $48,500 toward a $55,000 goal.

Smith is survived by her 3-year-old son, her parents, her aunt, and two younger siblings.

