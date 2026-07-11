"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Matt Damon, Molly Shannon, and More to Appear Week of July 13-17

Plus, John Slattery, Octavia Spencer, Anya Taylor-Joy, Fortune Feimster, Hannah Waddingham, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of July 13th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of July 13-17:

Monday, July 13 Octavia Spencer (Ride Or Die) John Slattery (Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass) Hot Summer Bargains Week Performance by Ziggy Marley

Tuesday, July 14 Hannah Waddingham (Ride or Die) Performance by Grace Potter Hot Summer Bargains Week The Hosts open up The Inbox

Wednesday, July 15 Anya Taylor-Joy (Lucky) Fortune Feimster (The Hawk) Hot Summer Bargains Week

Thursday, July 16 Molly Shannon (The Hawk) Meg Stalter (Oh, Mary!) Hot Summer Bargains Week

Friday, July 17 Matt Damon (The Odyssey) Hot Summer Bargains Week The Great American Cookout: Celebrating 250



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



