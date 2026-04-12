"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Phoebe Dynevor, and More to Appear Week of April 13th

Plus, Jennie Garth, Lisa Vanderpump, Taraji P. Henson, Amy Grant, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Blyth, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of April 13th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of April 13-17:

Monday, April 13 - After the Oscars® show Jennie Garth Phoebe Dynevor (Thrash) The hosts open up The Inbox

Tuesday, April 14 Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (The Rocky Horror Show) Tom Blyth (Wasteman) Performance by Lou Gramm (Foreigner)

Wednesday, April 15 Kimberly Williams-Paisley (9-1-1 Nashville) Charles Melton (Beef) Performance Amy Grant

Thursday, April 16 Taraji P. Henson (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone) Corey Stoll (Imperfect Women) Shopping Day at Live with Liz Plosser.

Friday, April 17 - The Love Show Lisa Vanderpump (Vanderpump Villa) Ben Ahlers (Death of a Salesman) Chef Eric Ripert



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.