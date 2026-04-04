"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Ian McKellan, Elle Fanning, and More to Appear Week of April 6th

Plus Eva Longoria, Dan Levy, Frankie Muniz, Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page, Felicity Huffman, and others also join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of April 6th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of April 6-10:

Monday, April 6 - After the Oscars® show Sir Ian McKellan (The Christophers) Camila Morrone (Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen) “Spring Has Sprung Week” (Tips on spring cleaning)

Tuesday, April 7 Halle Bailey (You, Me & Tuscany) Ann Dowd (The Testaments) “Spring Has Sprung Week” (Advice for spring allergies)

Wednesday, April 8 Elle Fanning (Margo’s Got Money Troubles) Frankie Muniz (Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair) “Spring Has Sprung Week” (Tips on how to spot spring dangers)

Thursday, April 9 Dan Levy (Big Mistakes) Felicity Huffman (Doc) “Shopping Day at Live” with Monica Mangin “Spring Has Sprung Week” (Special edition of The Inbox)

Friday, April 10 - The Love Show Eva Longoria (Searching For France) Regé-Jean Page (You, Me & Tuscany) “Spring Has Sprung Week” (Spring gardening ideas)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.