"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Christopher Jackson, Jenna Dewan and More to Appear Week of August 4th

Plus Jackie Tohn, Anna Chlumsky, Rita Ora, Tony Hawk, and other join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of August 4th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of August 4-8:

Monday, August 4 Jackie Tohn Christopher Jackson ( And Just Like That… ) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Summer School Week: Dr. Wendy Bazilian (How to snack smarter)

Tuesday, August 5 Jenna Dewan ( The Rookie ) Anna Chlumsky ( Smoke ) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Summer School Week: Dr. Sampson Davis (Emergency Room 101)

Wednesday, August 6 Rita Ora Tony Hawk ( Pro Skater 3 + 4 ) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Summer School Week: Lora Peterson (Home Ec. 101)

Thursday, August 7 ESPN’s Elle Duncan Carol Leifer ( How to Write a Funny Speech ) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Summer School Week: Dr. Tania Elliott (Summer Safety 101)

Friday, August 8 Katie Lowes Matt Friend Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Summer School Week: Stephanie Humphrey (Digital Safety 101) Sizzle in the City cooking series: Nick Guarnaschelli



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.