"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Daisy Ridley, Walker Scobell, and More to Appear Week of December 15th

Plus Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Fran Drescher, and Hank Azaria join the show; it's Eat, Drink and Be Merry week and Friday is the Annual Holiday Sweater Contest!

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of December 15th. Among the guests joining are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of December 15-19:

Monday, December 15 Daisy Ridley (We Bury The Dead) Eat, Drink and Be Merry week

Tuesday, December 16 Hugh Jackman (Song Sung Blue) Eat, Drink and Be Merry week

Wednesday, December 17 Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue) Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and The Olympians) Eat, Drink and Be Merry week

Thursday, December 18 Fran Drescher (Marty Supreme) Eat, Drink and Be Merry week

Friday, December 19 Hank Azaria and The EZ Street Band (Chat and performance) Annual Holiday Sweater Contest



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.