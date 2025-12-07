"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Sigourney Weaver, Mark Hamill, and More to Appear Week of December 8th

The show also welcomes Mila Kunis, Laura Dern, Colman Domingo, Zooey Deschanel, and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of December 8th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of December 8-12:

Monday, December 8 Sigourney Weaver (Avatar: Fire and Ash) Mark Hamill (The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants) Gift Bargains Week

Tuesday, December 9 Mila Kunis (Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery) Taran Killam (High Potential) Gift Bargains Week

Wednesday, December 10 Laura Dern (Is This Thing On?) Lorraine Bracco (The Mother, The Menacer, and Me) Gift Bargains Week

Thursday, December 11 Zooey Deschanel (Merv) Rich Eisen (The Rich Eisen Show) Gift Bargains Week

Friday, December 12 Colman Domingo (Dead Man’s Wire) Gift Bargains Week



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.