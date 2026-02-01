"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Simu Liu, Gabrielle Union, and More to Appear Week of February 2nd

The show also welcomes Susan Lucci, Craig Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, Lea Michele, and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of February 2nd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of February 2-6:

Monday, February 2 Simu Liu (Oh, Mary!) Mikey Day (Is It Cake?) Great Getaways for Less series

Tuesday, February 3 Gabrielle Union (GOAT) Susan Lucci (La Lucci) Great Getaways for Less series

Wednesday, February 4 Craig Ferguson (Scrabble) Kelly Rowland (Relationship Goals) Great Getaways for Less series

Thursday, February 5 Lea Michele (Chess) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Great Getaways for Less series

Friday, February 6 Josh Charles (Best Medicine) Matt Friend Great Getaways for Less series



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.