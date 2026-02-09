"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Sarah Pidgeon, Robert Herjavec, and More to Appear Week of February 9th

It's Love week at "Live!" Plus Costance Zimmer. Yerin Ha, Hilarie Burton, Nicholas Braun and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of February 9th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of February 9-13:

Monday, February 9 Constance Zimmer (The Lincoln Lawyer) Jacob Soboroff (Firestorm) Performance by 38 Special Special Edition of The Love Inbox

Tuesday, February 10 Nicholas Braun (All Out) Yerin Ha (Bridgerton) Shopping Day at Live The Love Inbox

Wednesday, February 11 Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story) The Love Inbox

Thursday, February 12 Hilarie Burton (It Couldn’t Happen Here) Amy Nofziger (Tips on romance scams) The Love Inbox

Friday, February 13 - The Love Show Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson-Herjavec The hosts open a final Love Inbox



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.