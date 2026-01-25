"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Paris Hilton, Patrick Dempsey, and More to Appear Week of January 26th

The show also welcomes Kevin James, Milo Manheim, Whitney Leavitt, Katherine Lanasa, and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of January 26th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of January 26-30:

Monday, January 26 Jason Biggs (Untitled Home Invasion Romance) Simple Fix for ’26 series

Tuesday, January 27 Paris Hilton (Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir) Whitney Leavitt (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) Simple Fix for ’26 series

Wednesday, January 28 Patrick Dempsey (Memory of a Killer) Katherine Lanasa (The Pitt) Performance by Aloe Blacc

Thursday, January 29 Kevin James (Solo Mio) Milo Manheim (School Spirits) Shopping Day at Live Simple Fix for ’26 series

Friday, January 30 Viewer’s Choice show — a look back at the most memorable moments from the past year



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.