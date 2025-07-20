"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: LL Cool J, Judge Judy and More to Appear Week of July 21st

Plus Vanessa Kirby, Kristen Johnston, Jonathan Van Ness and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of July 21st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of July 21-25:

Monday, July 21 LL Cool J ( Hip Hop Was Born Here ) Kristen Johnston ( Leanne ) Logan Rago (Dog makeovers for Lena and Billie).

Tuesday, July 22 Judge Judy ( Justice on Trial ) Dr. Roshini Raj (Importance of cancer screening)

Wednesday, July 23 Vanessa Kirby ( The Fantastic Four: First Steps ) Elizabeth McGovern ( AVA: The Secret Conversations ) Hosts open up The Inbox to read audience messages

Thursday, July 24 Jonathan Van Ness ( Let Them Stare ) “Shopping Day at Live " with Monica Mangin Me Ra Koh (How to take quality summer photos with a phone)

Friday, July 25 Leanne Morgan ( Leanne ) “Sizzle in the City" cooking series: Andrew Rae



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.