"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Jim Parsons, Bernadette Peters, and More to Appear Week of July 6th

Plus, Catherine Laga'aia, Robert Irwin, Jerry O'Connell, and cast members from "Camp Rock 3" and "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of July 6th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of July 6-10:

Monday, July 6 Malachi Barton (Camp Rock 3) Catherine Laga’aia (Moana) Let’s Get Physical Week: Marc Santa Maria

Tuesday, July 7 Jerry O’Connell Bernadette Peters Let’s Get Physical Week

Wednesday, July 8 Kylie Cantrall (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) Robert Irwin (Dancing with The Stars: The Next Pro) Let’s Get Physical Week: Liz Plosser

Thursday, July 9 Jim Parsons Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Let’s Get Physical Week: Joey Thurman

Friday, July 10 Malia Baker (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) Let’s Get Physical Week Great American Cookout: Celebrating 250



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



