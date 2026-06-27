"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: David Muir, Michelle Buteau, and More to Appear Week of June 29th

The show also welcomes Nina Dobrev, Olivia Holt, Caroline Rhea, Billy Eichner, Mr. Fantasy, Law Roach, and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of June 29th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of June 29-July 3:

Monday, June 29 Michelle Buteau (Survival of the Thickest) Mr. Fantasy Live’s Countdown to 250

Tuesday, June 30 Nina Dobrev (The Get Out) Billy Eichner Live’s Countdown to 250: Shannon Doherty (Tips on throwing the ultimate Fourth of July Party)

Wednesday, July 1 Law Roach (Project Runway) Caroline Rhea Live’s Countdown to 250

Thursday, July 2 Olivia Holt (Just in Time) Shopping Day at Live with Steve Patterson. Lives Countdown to 250

Friday, July 3 Live’s Stars and Stripes Celebration: 250 Edition! David Muir (World News Tonight) Stars and Stripes Games Steve Patterson does all things America in NYC!



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



