"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Brooke Shields, David Duchovny, and More to Appear Week of May 18th

The show also welcomes David Tennant, Mandy Moore, Ariel Winter, Craig Ferguson, Laurie Metcalf, and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of May 18th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of May 18-22:

Monday, May 18 Brooke Shields (You’re Killing Me) David Tennant (Rivals) The hosts open up “The Inbox”

Tuesday, May 19 Mandy Moore (The Breadwinner) Kyle Cooke (In The City) The hosts open up “The Inbox”

Wednesday, May 20 David Duchovny Leo Woodall (Tuner)

Thursday, May 21 Laurie Metcalf (Death of a Salesman) “Shopping Day at Live” with Monica Mangin

Friday, May 22 - “I Love Mom” show! Craig Ferguson (American on Purpose) Ariel Winter (Sofia the First: Royal Magic) Summer cooking



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.