"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Cast of "And Just Like That..." and More to Appear Week of May 19th

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of May 19th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of May 19th-23rd:

Monday, May 19 Meghann Fahy ( Siren s ) Hayley Atwell ( Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ) LOCASH (Formerly LoCash Cowboys)

Tuesday, May 20 Elizabeth Banks ( The Better Sister) Josh Holloway ( Duster ) Performance by Winner of American Idol

Wednesday, May 21 Kristin Davis ( And Just Like That… ) Ryan Phillippe ( Motorheads ) Anita Moorjani (Learn how to meditate for World Meditation Day)

Thursday, May 22 Cynthia Nixon ( And Just Like That… ) Finola Hughes ( General Hospital ) Shopping Day with Monica Mangin

Friday, May 23 Sarah Jessica Parker ( And Just Like That… ) Method Man ( Bad Shabbos ) Summer Cooking



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.