"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Brendan Fraser, Jon Cryer, and More to Appear Week of May 25th

The show also welcomes Alfre Woodard, Kevin Jonas, Martha Raddatz, Wanda Sykes, Andrew Rannells, Laurie Metcalf, and more

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of May 25th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of May 25-29:

Monday, May 25 Jon Cryer (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) Kevin Jonas “Get Ready for Summer Week:” Monica Mangin (Tips on summer entertaining)

Tuesday, May 26 Andrew Rannells (Miss You, Love You) Martha Raddatz “Get Ready for Summer Week:” Dr. Gail Saltz (Tips on avoiding vacation stress)

Wednesday, May 27 Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: Legacy) Poorna Jagannathan (Deli Boys) “Get Ready for Summer Week:” Brian Kelly (Tips on planning summer travel)

Thursday, May 28 Brendan Fraser (Pressure) Caroline Rhea “Shopping Day at Live” with Monica Mangin “Get Ready for Summer Week:” Dr. Wendy Bazilian (Simple summer switch-ups)

Friday, May 29 Laurie Metcalf (Death of a Salesman) Alfre Woodard (The Boroughs) “Great American Cookout: Celebrating 250” cooking series with Shereen Pavlides



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.