"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Lacey Chabert, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and More to Appear Week of November 16th

This week, "Live" broadcasts from St. Pete-Clearwater, FL, and also welcomes guests Sarah Chalke, Patrick Wilson, Bert Kreischer, Wilmer Valderrama, and John Turturro.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of November 16th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of November 16-20:

Monday, November 16 - Live is in St. Pete-Clearwater Patrick Wilson (The Lost Boys) Tour of Mark’s hometown Performance by David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Tuesday, November 17 - Live is in St. Pete-Clearwater Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) Kelly takes a sunset sail

Wednesday, November 18 - Live is in St. Pete-Clearwater Lacey Chabert (Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True) Steve Patterson (Gulf Coast destinations) Wendi McLendon-Covey (St. Denis Medical) Performance by Jason Derulo

Thursday, November 19 - Live is in St. Pete-Clearwater Bert Kreischer (Permission to Party; a history of St. Pete and Clearwater) Performance by Busta Rhymes and Common

Friday, November 20 Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS) Live’s Big Deal Day with Monica Mangin John Turturro (The Only Living Pickpocket in New York)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



