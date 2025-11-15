"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Meghan Trainor, Michelle Yeoh, and More to Appear Week of November 17th

Plus Sebastian Maniscalco, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Jeff Goldblum, Ana Gastyer, and others also join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of November 17th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of November 17-21:

Monday, November 17 Meghan Trainor Dr. Karyn Gordon (Tips on how to survive Thanksgiving)

Tuesday, November 18 Ana Gasteyer Barbara Corcoran (Shark Tank) Acrobatic performance by Rong Niu

Wednesday, November 19 Michelle Yeoh (Wicked: For Good) Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen (A Man on the Inside) Monica Mangin (Black Friday bargains)

Thursday, November 20 Jeff Goldblum (Wicked: For Good) Sherri Shepherd Monica Mangin (Black Friday bargains)

Friday, November 21 Sebastian Maniscalco (It Ain’t Right) Monica Mangin (Black Friday bargains)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.