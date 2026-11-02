"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Hailee Steinfeld, Cast of "All's Fair," and More to Appear Week of November 2nd

Plus, John Cena, Emma Roberts, Tony Goldwin, Justine Lupe, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of November 2nd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of November 2-6:

Monday, November 2 Tony Goldwyn (Law & Order) Behind-the-scenes look at Live’s Halloween Shockin’ Eve Under Pressure Week: Michelle Ebbin (Knowing your pressure points)

Tuesday, November 3 Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) Justine Lupe (Nobody Wants This) Under Pressure Week: Wendy Bazilian (Anti-stress foods and supplements)

Wednesday, November 4 Sarah Paulson (All’s Fair) Joanne McNally (New York Comedy Festival) Under Pressure Week: Farnoosh Torabi (Tips on financial pressure)

Thursday, November 5 Hailee Steinfeld (Hexed) Shopping Day at Live with Shannon Doherty Under Pressure Week: Lance Ulanoff (Tips on de-stressing your tech)

Friday, November 6 Naomi Watts (All’s Fair) John Cena Under Pressure Week



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



