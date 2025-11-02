"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Anderson Cooper, Michael Bublé and More to Appear Week of November 3rd

The show also welcomes Rami Malek, Sydney Sweeney, Brittany Snow, Teyana Taylor and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 20th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of November 3-7:

Monday, November 3 Rami Malek (Nuremburg) Lacey Chabert (She’s Making a List) A look at Halloween’s Behind the Scenes

Tuesday, November 4 Sydney Sweeney (Christy)

Wednesday, November 5 Anderson Cooper (All There Is with Anderson Cooper) Suleika Jaouad

Thursday, November 6 Teyana Taylor (All’s Fair) Brittany Snow (Murdaugh: Death in The Family) “Shopping Day at Live” with Monica Mangin

Friday, November 7 Michael Bublé (The Voice) Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.