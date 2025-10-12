"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Bradley Whitford, Victoria Beckham and More October 13th

The show also welcomes Allison Janney, Colin Hanks, Richard Gere, Donnie Wahlberg, and others

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 13th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 13-17:

Monday, October 13 Bradley Whitford ( The Diplomat) Colin Hanks ( John Candy: I Like Me )

Tuesday, October 14 Allison Janney ( The Diplomat ) Justin Hartley ( Tracker ) Vern Yip (Tips on making your home your own)

Wednesday, October 15 Cooking with Joanne Lee Molinaro Performance by Midnight Til Morning

Thursday, October 16 Richard Gere ( Wisdom of Happiness ) Donnie Wahlberg ( Boston Blue ) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin

Friday, October 17 Victoria Beckham ( Victoria Beckham )



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.