"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Quinta Brunson, Giancarlo Esposito, and More to Appear Week of October 19th

Plus, Connie Britton, Andy Cohen, Téa Leoni, cast of "Nobody Wants This," Wyclef Jean, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 19th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 19-23:

Monday, October 19 Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) Jackie Tohn (Nobody Wants This) Halloween Flashback Inbox

Tuesday, October 20 Connie Britton (Phony) Performance by Wyclef Jean Halloween Flashback Inbox

Wednesday, October 21 Andy Cohen (Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook) Giancarlo Esposito (The Only Living Pickpocket in New York) Halloween Flashback Inbox

Thursday, October 22 Anna Camp (2:22 A Ghost Story) Jane Leeves Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Halloween Flashback Inbox

Friday, October 23 Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This) Téa Leoni (Newlyweds) Steve Patterson (Last-minute Halloween costumes) Halloween Flashback Inbox



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



