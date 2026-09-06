"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Sandra Bullock, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and More to Appear Week of September 7th

Plus, Lizzo, Missy Copeland, Kel Penn, Theo James, Sherri Shepherd, Gal Gadot, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 7th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 7-11:

Monday, September 7 Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Fightland) Misty Copeland Tips on rediscovering what you love about your job

Tuesday, September 8 Lizzo Kal Penn (Trust Me, I’m a Doctor) Performance by Tift Merritt

Wednesday, September 9 Gal Gadot (The Runner) Jim Kwik shares a “positivity puzzle”

Thursday, September 10 Sandra Bullock (Practical Magic 2) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin Dr. Gail Saltz (Tips on resetting your mindset for Fall)

Friday, September 11 Theo James (The Gentlemen) Sherri Shepherd (Angel in the Rubble) Eden Grinshpan shares a recipe Performance by Steven Curtis Chapman



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



