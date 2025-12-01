"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List George Clooney, Michelle Pfeiffer, and More to Appear Week of December 1st

The show also welcomes Minnie Driver, Mario Lopez, Cynthia Nixon, Kyle Richards and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of December 1st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of December 1-5:

Monday, December 1 Minnie Driver (Emily in Paris) Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Tuesday, December 2 Denis Leary (Oh. What. Fun) Mario Lopez (The Christmas Spark)

Wednesday, December 3 Cynthia Nixon (Marjorie Prime) Alexandra Breckenridge (My Secret Santa)

Thursday, December 4 Michelle Pfeiffer (Oh. What. Fun) “Shopping Day at Live” with Monica Mangin Vern Yip (Tips on hosting holiday overnight guests)

Friday, December 5 George Clooney (Jay Kelly) Chef Paul Bartolatta cooks



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.