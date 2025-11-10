Bob Iger to Appear on Monday Night Football Tonight

His appearance comes at a notable time for the company.

Disney CEO Bob Iger is scheduled to be a guest on tonight's Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli.

What's Happening

Disney CEO Bob Iger will be on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli tonight, November 10th, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Iger will be joining a guest lineup that also includes Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson and comedian Shane Gillis.

Iger's guest spot comes during a high-profile carriage dispute between Disney and YouTube TV. Disney-owned channels, including ESPN and ABC, have been blacked out for all YouTube TV subscribers since October 31st due to a failure to reach a new contract.

This means tonight's broadcast will be the second consecutive Monday Night Football game that is unavailable to millions of subscribers on the streaming platform.

While this is Iger's first time appearing as a guest on the show, he previously made a cameo in a "ManningCast: The Musical" promotional sketch that was released in September 2024.

The Power of Live Sports in Carriage Disputes

Bob Iger's appearance highlights a long-running playbook in the media world, where live sports (particularly things like the NFL) are valuable bargaining chips in broadcast negotiations. Carriage disputes, where a distributor like YouTube TV and a content provider like Disney fight over fees, are common. However, they often reach a breaking point during major sporting events.

Distributors are betting that customers won't miss what they don't have, while content providers bet that the anger from fans missing a big game will force the distributor's hand. By blacking out channels, Disney is leveraging the passion of the "Monday Night Football" audience to put direct pressure on YouTube TV.

Iger's appearance on the (unavailable) broadcast is an interesting move as it reminds subscribers exactly what they are missing and who controls the content.