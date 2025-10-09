Marvel Unveils Death Spiral, a Spider-Man and Venom Crossover Saga at New York Comic Con 2025

"Death Spiral" merges the worlds of Amazing Spider-Man, Venom, and Eddie Brock: Carnage in an epic new crossover event.

Revealed today at NYCC, Spider-Man and Venom are about to be tangled in a deadly web like never before.

What’s Happening:

Unveiled during the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and His Venomous Friends panel at New York Comic Con, Death Spiral is a brand-new crossover saga spinning out of Amazing Spider-Man , Venom , and Eddie Brock: Carnage .

is a brand-new crossover saga spinning out of , , and . The action kicks off this February with Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 , a special one-shot, before spiraling through upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man and Venom through April.

, a special one-shot, before spiraling through upcoming issues of and through April. Death Spiral brings together three of today’s most acclaimed Spider-Man and symbiote storytellers. Joe Kelly ( Amazing Spider-Man ), Al Ewing ( Venom ), and Charles Soule ( Eddie Brock: Carnage ) with artwork by Ed McGuinness, Carlos Gómez, and Jesús Saíz.

brings together three of today’s most acclaimed Spider-Man and symbiote storytellers. Joe Kelly ( ), Al Ewing ( ), and Charles Soule ( ) with artwork by Ed McGuinness, Carlos Gómez, and Jesús Saíz. During the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and His Venomous Friends panel, Ewing, Kelly, and Soule joined Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski to discuss recent story developments, including Spider-Man’s cosmic adventures, Mary Jane’s transformation into Venom, and Eddie Brock’s bond with Carnage.

panel, Ewing, Kelly, and Soule joined Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski to discuss recent story developments, including Spider-Man’s cosmic adventures, Mary Jane’s transformation into Venom, and Eddie Brock’s bond with Carnage. All of these threads converge to set the stage for Death Spiral , a terrifying new saga that introduces Torment, a twisted new villain targeting Peter Parker and everyone connected to him. The storyline puts Spider-Man, Venom, and Carnage on a violent collision course that not everyone will survive.

, a terrifying new saga that introduces Torment, a twisted new villain targeting Peter Parker and everyone connected to him. The storyline puts Spider-Man, Venom, and Carnage on a violent collision course that not everyone will survive. The crossover begins with Death Spiral – Part One , a special one-shot designed to bring new readers up to speed.

, a special one-shot designed to bring new readers up to speed. The issue sees a super-powered serial killer on the loose, hunting Spider-Man, Venom, and everyone in between. Meanwhile, Carnage has uncovered a terrible secret with direct ties to Spider-Man, escalating the stakes even further.

The event kicks off in February with Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 before continuing in Amazing Spider-Man #23–27 and Venom #255–257 through April.

What They’re Saying: