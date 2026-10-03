Marvel Snap Shares Season Update Featuring Marvel Vampires vs. Zombies
Who's ready to play?!
A new update from the popular game, Marvel Snap, shows off what is happening this season and the appearance of Vampire Killmonger and Zombie Blade among others.
What's Happening:
- Vampires take on Zombies in Marvel Snap’s most sinister season yet. Vampire cards steal Power straight from your opponent, Zombie cards feed the returning Horde, and eight new cards led by Vampire Killmonger and Zombie Blade pick a side across October. Two new locations, two albums, and a full event calendar round it out.
- Thanks to a new Developer Update shared by the popular game, Marvel Snap, players and fans can get a taste of what to expect in the new season.
- Players can join in again, in Earth-383, where Blade is now a Zombie leading a massive Horde and Vampire Killmonger fights to keep them at bay. Team Zombie? or Team Vampire? Which side are you on? Or will you to try to survive without being infected by either?
- Horde returns this season. Players can give their Zombie Horde that much Power - whenever a Zombie card says “Horde +N,” it’s adding Power directly to a shared pool that grows as the game goes on. Zombie Blade cashes in on it at End of Turn, Zombie Venom and Zombie Nova both feed it straight from their On Reveal, and Undead Metropolis pumps it every time you play a card there. Keep an eye on the number - it only goes up.
Fans and players can purchase the Premium Season Pass and Vampire Killmonger to their roster, or go Super Premium for Zombie Blade and even more seasonal rewards. All of the rewards were illustrated by season artist Joshua Raphael.
- Four new Series 5 cards arrive in Seasonal SNAP Packs, one each week, and two more will be clawing their way in through limited-time events.
- Two brand-new Locations premiere this season, - Undead Metropolis (After you play a card here, Horde +1), which Premieres October 14 and Crimson Citadel (A next play here steals 2 Power from a random enemy) debuts on October 28.
- Players can also get all new variants, Emotes, and rewards by completing new albums, including the new "Fangs for the Memories" which arrives on October 13 at server reset. Eligible variants include Venom, Carnage, Ebony May, Onslaught, and more.
- Collect 3: Love Bug Emote
- Collect 6: 3 Premium Mystery Borders
- Collect 9: 4,000 Collector’s Tokens
- Collect 11: Mysterio Shadowborn Variant
- The Fireball "Eat, Prey, Love" album arrives on October so 27 at server reset. Eligible Variants include Doctor Octopus, Electro, Zombie Sentry, The Hunger and more!
- Collect 3: Philosophysaurus Emote
- Collect 5: 3 Premium Mystery Borders
- Collect 7: Colonel America Fireball Studio Variant
- Collect 9: 4,000 Collector’s Tokens
- Hear more about the new season of Marvel Snap in the video below.
SNAP To It:
- Marvel Snap is a fast-paced digital card game that is based on Marvel Characters and set in the worlds of Marvel.
- The basic idea of the game is to build a deck of 12 cards, with each game lasting only a few minutes played across three locations.
- Both players in the game will play their cards simultaneously, generally over the course of six turns. Each card has a cost and power value, plus an ability that affects the game.
- At the end, players win the two locations where you have the most total Power. Players can use the Snap mechanic to increase the stakes of a match. If they think they're going to win, they can "Snap," potentially doubling the number of Cubes at stake.
- The cards themselves feature art depicting and covering a a huge portion of Marvel's universe and its heroes like the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man characters, villains, cosmic characters, and even characters from lesser-known corners of Marvel.
- Individual cards can have variants with different artwork, including comic-book-inspired illustrations and other artistic treatments. The game therefore has a significant collecting/customization component in addition to the actual strategy.
- For more information and to play, be sure to head over to the official site.
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