Recap: More Heroes Join the Fight Against the Apocalypse in Second Episode of "Marvel Zombies"

After the premiere episode introduced a new team of heroes trying to survive the zombie apocalypse, we were left with a plan to save Earth. Unfortunately, that plan meant our heroes needed to find a way to get to space. Luckily, Blade knew just how to do that.

The second episode opens on the day of the zombie outbreak in San Francisco. We see Shang-Chi and Katy scrambling to survive the chaos in the city, which includes giant humans, zombies, bugs and other animals thanks to a release of Pym Particles.

Along the way, they run into Jimmy Woo and some other survivors before being surrounded by zombies. Just when it looks like it’s over, helicopters arrive and begin firing at the zombies. We then see that it’s Wenwu and the Ten Rings arriving to save his son. Wenwu gets on the ground and begins wiping out zombies with the rings before ordering Shang-Chi to get on one of the helicopters. He refuses however unless they can save everyone. While they debate, Shang is bitten by a zombie. Wenwu sees an opportunity to save his son and he gives him the rings to stop the virus from spreading beyond his arm. However, in doing so, he leaves himself vulnerable and is immediately killed by zombies before Shang and the rest of the zombies get on a helicopter and fly to safety.

Five years later, that same group of survivors, led by Shang and Katy, seems to be going quite well. Shang and Katy are even sharing the rings, giving them both a great deal of power. The group, which also includes Woo and Death Dealer, notices they are being approached by what appears to be a biker grand of Skrulls, but they handle them rather easily.

Eventually, they reach New Orleans, which is being used as a checkpoint for the “City on the Sea." They’re greeted by guards and, after showing their tribute of live cows, they’re allowed into the checkpoint. Inside, the group bumps into Red Guardian, who notices Shang’s zombified arm and begins to cause a ruckus. We then see that Yelena, Kamala and Blade have also come to the City on the Sea. The two groups of heroes square off momentarily before being interrupted by John Walker, who introduces the man in charge: Baron Zemo.

Zemo tells Shang he’s heard of him and his group before admitting he hates heroes. After some back and forth, Zemo agrees to allow them aboard his city. He also allows Kamala’s group aboard and we see that this city is actually the Raft, the famed prison seen in multiple Marvel projects. It’s a pretty brilliant idea to use a floating prison as a safe haven during the zombie apocalypse. Or, at least it seems like a good idea.

Shang’s group settles into their new home, which happens to be prison cells, when they hear a crowd chanting for Zemo. The Baron addresses his people and welcomes them to the city before giving the order for the prison to dive into the depths of the ocean. What could go wrong?

Red Guardian is delighted to learn that they can all eat as much as they want and the two groups eat together. As they bond, Red Guardian tells Kamala to show them the device and Kamala reluctantly lets them in on their plan. Blade explains they are heading to New Asgard to get a ship they can take to space.

Outside the Raft, we see zombified Atlanteans beginning to attack the ship. John points out the attack to Zemo but he shrugs it off. He asks what the plan is if “their boss" shows up and Zemo assures him that’s why they have heroes.

In their cell, Shang mentions to Katy that he finds the other group to be weird. Katy retorts, saying she’s actually a bit jealous of their hope. On land, Okoye, backed by a horde of zombies, says no one is safe before awakening Zombie Namor, the aforementioned “boss."

Kamala has another nightmare, this time seeing a silhouette of a hulking figure before Wanda lunges at her. She jumps up in her bed to find Blade watching her. Blade says she has Wanda’s attention but Kamala tries to brush it off as just a nightmare. It does appear, however, that she is having visions linked to Wanda.

They’re interrupted banging outside the Raft. Everyone begins to wake up and the cells are closed on both groups. Zemo arrives to tell them the only way to stop “him" is to feed him. He has them ejected out into the ocean and Kamala surrounds them in hard light just in time. Shang-Chi and Katy begin trying to break out of their cell to help them.

Outside, the group sees Namor just before he attacks them, sending them back through the walls of the Raft and into the city. Before Namor can attack again, Zemo has a Hulk containment cell closed around him, momentarily capturing him. However, other Atlanteans manage to break their way in and chaos breaks out. Zemo takes the opportunity to make his way to an escape pod while the others fight. He closes the heroes in the room with the Atlanteans.

Yelena hacks her way in and they make their way after Zemo. Namor finally breaks free though and catches up to the heroes. He attacks and Kamala holds him off with a hard light shield. All of the heroes try to push him back but they are pushed right through the door to Zemo’s escape pod.

They try to fight Namor off but he tears through them one by one in an absolutely brutal action sequence. Again, the show has a TV-MA rating and they use it here. Meanwhile, Yelena heads off to a manual override to get the escape pod ready to launch. Just when it looks like Namor is going to kill all of them, Kamala distracts him with the device. When he lunges for it, Kamala sticks her light-protected hand in his mouth and expands it, exploding Namor’s head. The only thing we were missing was her saying “embiggen."

The group heads into the escape pod and the door closes behind them just as Red Guardian asks where Yelena is. Her voice comes over the radio in the pod and she tells them she has to go down with the ship while they escape. Red Guardian protests angrily but Yelena launches their pod to safety and awaits her Atlantean attackers.

As the pod rushes away from the sinking Raft, Red Guardian sinks to the floor, still calling his daughter’s name. Zemo asks Shang where they’re heading and he tells him to take them to New Asgard as the episode comes to a close.

This show is only going to get better and better as more characters and stories are introduced. This is like the best version of fan fiction coming to life. Marvel is playing with the possibilities that are presented by the zombie apocalypse in the Marvel Universe and they are coming up with some very creative stuff. I’m excited to see what is coming next.

Marvel Zombies is now streaming on Disney+.