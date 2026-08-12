Melissa Stone Named Walt Disney Studios' New Senior Vice President of Publicity
Stone will oversee global PR For the company.
Melissa Stone has been named the new Senior Vice President of Publicity at The Walt Disney Studios.
What's Happening:
- As reported by The Wrap, among other Hollywood trade publications, Melissa Stone has been named the new Senior Vice President of Publicity for The Walt Disney Studios.
- In her new role, Stone will lead the publicity team and oversee global PR strategy across Disney's many theatrical outlets, including Disney-branded live-action films, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios, as well as Disney+ programming.
- Stone has two decades of experience in publicity, coming to join Disney when her employer, 20th Century Studios (then 20th Century Fox), was made part of the company.
- Stone first joined Fox in 2012, rising to the title of Vice President National Publicity before becoming Vice President, Global Publicity at The Walt Disney Studios.
- The many projects Stone has been involved with include the Avatar and Planet of the Apes films, the live-action versions of Lilo & Stitch and The Little Mermaid, Barbarian, Ford v. Ferrari and West Side Story, along with Disney+ series like Andor.
- Stone is replacing the recently retired Michelle Sewell.
- In her new position, Stone will report to the President of Studios Marketing, Martha Morrison.
What They're Saying:
- Martha Morrison: “I’m thrilled to have Melissa step into this role. She brings more than two decades of exceptional publicity experience, a deep network of talent and media relationships, and a proven ability to lead campaigns that drive both audience engagement and cultural impact. I look forward to seeing her lead publicity across our incredible Studios portfolio.”
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