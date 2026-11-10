Preview: "Michael Strahan's Iconic" Makes Fashion Accessible

Michael Strahan is an icon of the sports world. He set NFL records, won the Super Bowl, and is in the Hall of Fame. Since retiring from the game, however, he's built an equally iconic career as a television host. His latest effort is a three-part series, Michael Strahan's Iconic, which takes the television personality into the worlds of fashion, TV, and music.

The first episode of Iconic, airing on ABC the evening of November 10, is all about fashion, which seems like an odd choice, as it's arguably the one topic of the three being covered that feels the least broadly accessible. The average person at least feels like they understand music or television more than fashion. But whether or not people feel a connection to fashion, they likely will to the stories.

The episode opens with Strahan interviewing supermodel and Project Runway co-host Heidi Klum. Even if you're not a fan of the series, Klum's story is an intriguing one that shows just how much fashion and fashion modeling have changed over the years. Klum once wasn't the in-demand runway model that she became because the industry wasn't interested in her look. However, like all fashion, things changed.

The show's second segment has Strahan speak with Tommy Hilfiger. The designer is such an iconic name that I'd wager that some aren't even aware it's a real person and not just a brand. He arguably is the reason that names in fashion have become as important as they are.

Strahan returns to his comfort zone of professional sports, interviewing former NBA star Dwayne Wade, who became as famous for his looks off the court as he did for his work on it. Wade now works in the fashion industry.

Finally, Strahan interviews Molly Rogers, the costume designer who worked on The Devil Wears Prada and Sex and the City, and led the costume design for the recent sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2. Strahan gets to take a tour of some of the most famous looks from Prada. Rogers discusses how fashion in film is often dictated by the stars who will be wearing it. It turns out some of Roger's favorite looks in the Prada sequel never made it to the screen because the actors didn't care for them.

If what makes something "iconic" is that it becomes aspirational for others, then fashion certainly qualifies. Anybody interested in fashion will certainly love what these industry veterans have to say. However, it may also give those people who don't usually worry about clothes a new appreciation for the world of fashion.

Michael Strahan's Iconic Fashion premieres November 10 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.