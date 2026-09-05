Music Video Arrives Featuring Tune from "Moana: Voices Across The Ocean" Album
The song is performed by American Idol winner Iam Tongi.
A new music video featuring one of the songs from the new Moana: Voices Across The Ocean album is now available for fans to enjoy.
What's Happening:
- A new video featuring a tune from the new album, Moana: Voices Across The Ocean, has arrived for all to enjoy.
- The video features a new song from the album performed by American Idol season 21 winner, Iam Tongi, "In The Waves."
- Inspired by a shared childhood memory of riding on their parents’ shoulders through the ocean, “In The Waves” by Iam Tongi and Paula Fuga is about finding comfort in those memories, and how the ocean has a way of connecting us to the people we love, even after they’re gone.
You can hear the song and check out the new video below.
- Moana: Voices Across The Ocean is executive-produced by Dwayne Johnson along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and co-executive producers Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa‘amaligi.
- The project brought together 25 of the most globally successful or exciting up-and-coming Pacific artists who pulled inspiration from the spirit, themes and influence of Moana into their own musical worlds and identities.
The Album:
- Similar to Moana, the album inspired by the hit films is designed to put a spotlight on Pacific Islander culture.
- Dwayne Johnson even said that “our #1 goal with this album was to create a global opportunity for Polynesian artists to share their beautiful voices, powerful mana, and shine."
- He added, "As you’ll hear, every artist delivers dynamic performances that represent multiple genres. Several of our Pasifika islands are represented and while emanating immense cultural pride, their artistry & sounds show that great music has always had the power to bring ALL people together. Disney proudly championed the intentions of this album, and to help us executive produce this soulful project, Lauren and I went to our family, our AIGA, Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa‘amaligi who are deeply respected Polynesian practitioners in history, dance, and music. From there, our journey began."
- Other tracks include:
- "We Know The Way" - Performed by Dinah Jane and Stan Walker
- "Toloa (Those Who Love You)" - Performed by Fia
- "Natural" - Performed by Becca Hatch
- "Omai - Performed by DJ Noiz, Kennyon Brown and Donell Lewis
- "Island Queen" - Performed by Spawnbreezie and Tenelle
- "Strength Of A Woman" - Performed by Dinah Jane
- "Be" - Performed by Aaradhna
- "In The Waves" - Performed by Iam Tongi and Paula Fuga
- "Your Dad" - Performed by Dwayne Johnson
- "Reflections Of Me" - Performed by Common Kings
- "Two Of Us" - Performed by Josh Tatofi and Keilana
- "Deep End" - Performed by Fatai and Sammy Johnson
- "Golden Days" - Performed by Maoli
- "Family Tree" - Performed by Stan Walker
- You can find the album now streaming on most major streaming services.
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