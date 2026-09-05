Music Video Arrives Featuring Tune from "Moana: Voices Across The Ocean" Album

Moana: Voices Across The Ocean is executive-produced by Dwayne Johnson along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and co-executive producers Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa‘amaligi.

The project brought together 25 of the most globally successful or exciting up-and-coming Pacific artists who pulled inspiration from the spirit, themes and influence of

into their own musical worlds and identities.