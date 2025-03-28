Mouse Madness 11: Elite 8 - Dumbo vs. Baymax

We have reached the Elite 8 of our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the cutest Disney character. The competition has been fierce and we have seen some close matchups and some shocking upsets. Now, with just seven matchups left to go, we are getting close to learning who is the cutest Disney character ever!

Before we get into our next matchup, let’s take a look at the last result. Our final opening round matchup was our most one-sided yet. Baby Groot proved to be a serious contender in this tournament, taking nearly 83% of the vote against Shadow. The Homeward Bound star simply didn’t have the name recognition to compete against a character as adorable and recognizable as Baby Groot.

Now, we get into the second round of this tournament - the Elite 8. We’ll start in the Disney Animation region where Dumbo will face off with Baymax. The endearing elephant kicked off this tournament with a bit of a shock by upsetting Stitch to get to this round. Baymax defeated Baby Moana to advance to the Elite 8. Only one of these character can move on to the Final 4, though, and it’s a tough choice to make.

Vote in the poll below for which character you think should move on to the next round.

Which character do you think is cuter? — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 28, 2025

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the cutest Disney character!