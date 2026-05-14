Muppets Set to Feature in FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show Alongside Top Musical Acts

The "Sesame Street" crew will be there too.

The Muppets are set to join some of the world's biggest musical acts during this year's FIFA World Cup.

What's Happening:

FIFA just announced the performers that will be part of the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime show — in an announcement video that also starred The Muppets and characters from Sesame Street.

On July 19, Madonna, Shakira, and BTS will perform in a halftime show "curated" by Chris Martin.

And lest you think they only employed the Muppets for the reveal video, it's been confirmed that muppets from Sesame Street will appear, with the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund noting that "their inclusion reinforces the purpose of the Halftime Show to ensure children everywhere have access to quality education."

Meanwhile, other Muppets owned by The Walt Disney Company — such as Kermit, Miss Piggy, Animal, and the rest of the gang — will join the fun as well.

The event will take place at New York / New Jersey Stadium (AKA MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey) as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

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