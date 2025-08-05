This Week's New Disney Books Releases Include Marvel, Star Wars, Descendants, and Disney Parks Titles

It’s not too late to get your summer reading in, as Disney Books has eight new titles hitting the shelves this week and next week before the fall back-to-school season begins.

Disneyland Is Your Land (Little Golden Book) by illustrators Scott Tilley and Nick Balian with words by Walt Disney ($5.99) - Little Golden Books have been making a big comeback lately, and this one is sure to please fans of The Happiest Place On Earth, as it features lines from Walt’s famous opening day speech along with fun illustrations of some of our favorite characters and locations from within Disneyland itself. (release date August 12th)

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends: Not So Fast by Steve Behling ($5.99) - Not only is the Iron Man and His Awesome Friends animated series kicking off this week on Disney Junior and Disney+, but there’s also this cool tie-in kids’ book featuring the characters of Tony Stark / Iron Man, Sam Wilson / Captain America, and Riri Williams / Ironheart.

World of Reading: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse - Clubhouse Collection by Disney Books ($8.99) - Who better to help kids learn how to read than Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy? This volume contains five fun stories aimed at early readers.

Disney Magical Map: Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise by Ridley Pearson ($7.99 each): This is the kind of thing I definitely would have been into as a kid– adventure stories inspired by two of the best-known and most beloved Disney Parks attractions. The synopses remind me a bit of Night at the Museum if it was set at Walt Disney World. Sounds like fun!

Marvel Crafts: 100+ Activities and Art Projects Inspired by Marvel Comics by DK ($24.99) - Build your own H.E.R.B.I.E. robot out of household items, make a Rocket Raccoon paper bag puppet, or craft a Wolverine mask. This book will help kids and families put together their own superhero-themed crafts like a Groot flower pot or a Captain Marvel kite. Like the title says, there are over 100 nifty projects included in these pages.

Disney Descendants: VKs and AKs Through the Ages coloring book by Disney Books ($15.99) - Fans of the Descendants franchise are going to want to get their hands on this 128-page coloring book featuring all of their favorite villainous characters, including Mal, Ben, Red, and Chloe.

Star Wars: Sanctuary - A Bad Batch Novel by Lamar Giles ($30.00) - Lastly, this novel from A Galaxy Far, Far Away is set during the second season of the Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series and focuses on the island of Pabu, as Clone Force 99 helps the community recover from a devastating sea wave by running jobs for the pirate Phee Genoa.

