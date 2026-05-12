Orinda Theatre's Disney Restoration Series Taps The Fairest of Them All for June Event

The event will feature the princess that launched everything.

The Orinda Theatre in the San Francisco Bay Area is once again inviting Disney and Movie fans to their historical venue for a special restoration screening of a Disney Classic, this time featuring the one that started it all.

What's Happening:

The June Installment of the Disney Restoration Series at Orinda Theatre has been revealed.

For June, fans can head to the theatre to see one that started it all, the fairest of them all, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The presentation will begin with an introduction by Kevin Schaeffer - director, restoration and library management department, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 6th, at both 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the Orinda Theatre, in Orinda, California. Admission is $13, $11 for seniors and children.

The event comes as part of the Disney Restoration Series at the theatre, which takes place on the first Saturday of each month.

The series celebrates film preservation, with the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Restoration and Library Management Department sharing the work, including restore classics from Disney, Selznick International, 20th Century Fox, Fox Film Corp, and 20th Century Pictures.

The Movie:

The first ever full length animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a landmark from The Walt Disney Company.

Originally released in 1937, it became one of the most influential films in history.

Based on the German fairy tale, it follows Snow White, a princess forced to flee from her jealous stepmother, the Evil Queen, who becomes obsessed with being "the fairest of them all."

Deep in the forest, Snow White finds refuge in a cottage inhabited by seven dwarfs: Doc, Happy, Grumpy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey.

She encounters the queen again, this time disguised as an old beggar woman, tricking Snow White into eating a poisoned apple, and can only be saved by true-love's kiss.

The film earned a special honorary Academy Award, and was selected for preservation by the U.S. National Film Registry because of its significance back in 1989.