Part of Our World: Jodi Benson and Ron Clements Revisit The Little Mermaid at Destination D23

Fans packed into Destination D23 for a heartfelt and often humorous look back at the film that launched the Disney Renaissance. The “Part of Our World" panel brought together Ariel herself, Jodi Benson, and legendary animation director Ron Clements, who co-directed The Little Mermaid with John Musker. Together, the duo revisited the origins of the 1989 classic, its rocky road to completion, and the friendships that continue to shape their lives nearly four decades later.

Clements opened with his memory of 1984, when Michael Eisner and Jeffrey Katzenberg gathered the animation department for what became known as a “gong show" pitch session. Assigned to dream up new movie ideas, Clements headed to a North Hollywood bookstore and rediscovered Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid. He immediately saw its cinematic potential and pitched it to the executives. The idea was initially “gonged," but just three days later, Eisner and Katzenberg changed their minds, giving the project a chance to move forward.

One of the most striking stories Clements shared was that his and Musker’s collaboration with lyricist Howard Ashman began before the Broadway musical Smile had even premiered. In 1986, they traveled to New York to meet Ashman, who quickly helped them map out where songs could live in the story. When the directors mentioned wanting their heroine to have a number in the spirit of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow," Ashman not only agreed but immediately offered a phrase that stuck: “Part of Your World."

Later that year, Clements and Musker returned to New York with a script in hand. They visited Ashman’s home, where they met composer Alan Menken and heard “Part of Your World" performed for the very first time. The next evening, they saw Smile on Broadway, unaware that its short run would unexpectedly link Ariel to her future voice.

Smile closed after just 12 performances, leaving Benson and her castmates devastated. She shared a few photos from the show, including her dressing room decorated with a Figment plush. Shortly after the closing, Ashman invited several of the actresses to audition for The Little Mermaid, gently warning them that they likely wouldn’t land the role.

For the filmmakers, the search was exhaustive. Clements recalled listening to tapes from over 80 actresses across Los Angeles and New York. When callbacks came, the choice ultimately narrowed to Benson and her Smile costar Anne Marie Bobby.

Benson remembered the first table read in Los Angeles as a magical moment - the first time the voice cast, Ashman, and Menken all came together. But in true behind-the-scenes fashion, there was a hiccup: Clements and Musker forgot to hit record and had to ask the entire cast to do it all over again.

The recording of “Part of Your World" brought its own challenges. Benson spent eight hours in the booth with Ashman at her side, coaching her to deliver a performance that was intimate and delicate rather than Broadway-projected. When she finally finished, the engineer sheepishly admitted there had been a microphone issue, meaning the entire session had to be redone.

That performance went on to inspire animator Glen Keane, who hadn’t originally been assigned to Ariel. Hearing Benson’s voice, he begged to animate the character, bringing her to life in a way that has become iconic.

The panel revisited the now-legendary story of Katzenberg nearly cutting “Part of Your World" from the movie. At an early test screening, a child rustling candy during the song convinced him that it wasn’t connecting. Ashman, Menken, and the directors fought to keep it in, arguing that without it, audiences would never connect to Ariel’s dreams. Today, it’s unimaginable to think of the film without its signature ballad.

Clements also shared a lighter anecdote about merchandise. When toy company Tyco first saw Ariel’s red hair, they panicked. “Redheaded dolls don’t sell," they insisted. The first wave of Ariel dolls shipped with strawberry-blonde hair, only to be quickly corrected when demand soared. Clements shared a photo of the first Ariel doll from his personal collection. He previewed his upcoming book, which will include stories like this alongside never-before-seen artwork from his decades at Disney Animation.

Clements and Musker retired together after Moana, but Ron recently came out of retirement to serve as a mentor, sharing his wisdom with the next generation of artists. Benson grew emotional as the panel closed, hugging her longtime friend and thanking him for the career that changed her life. She also reflected on her role as D23 Fanbassador, representing the Disney fan community at this year’s event and the 2026 D23 Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The panel ended not just as a retrospective of The Little Mermaid, but as a celebration of the creative partnerships and personal bonds that continue to ripple out from a film that made audiences believe in Disney magic once again.