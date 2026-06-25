Review: "Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert" is More Than Just Another Concert Film

The concert film begins with a prologue that explains that Paul Simon started experiencing hearing loss in one ear. After meeting with a well-respected doctor, he had a procedure with the belief it would restore his hearing, but ended up resulting in near complete hearing loss in one ear. Simon explains that he thought his days of live performance with other musicians was over as he couldn’t hear the wedge monitor in front of him to stay in synch with his bandmates. However, his audio engineers found a solution by moving the speaker and limiting the volume level of the other performers. He also transitioned much of his guitar playing to others with his focus on singing and some guitar embellishments.

The recorded performance of his “Quiet Celebration” tour was recorded at the McCaw Hall in Seattle and is divided into two parts. First Paul Simon performs his After that prologue, we are presented with a performance of his “Seven Psalms” which is played in its entirety. The second longer portion is a celebration of Simon’s catalogue including hits and deep cuts from his solo and Simon & Garfunkel eras.

The legendary songwriter’s limitations end up being the shows strength. The show’s necessary limited volume allows the show to be focused on stillness, reflection, and musical craftsmanship. The result is one of the most moving concert experiences of the year. The acclaimed “Seven Psalms” are inspired by themes of faith, mortality, and spiritual reflection. The suite unfolds as a continuous meditation, supported by a remarkable ensemble of musicians whose subtle arrangements add depth without ever distracting from the songs themselves. Simon’s wife Edie Brickell, who is an accomplished musician in her own right, appearances during portions of the work add warmth and emotional texture, creating some of the evening's most intimate moments.

By starting with his new work, you might think the audience is biding their time until Simon gets to his classic material. But the film captures the audience’s reverential attentiveness during the performance followed by a rapturous response upon its conclusion. The silence between pieces becomes part of the performance itself. Simon's songs have always rewarded careful listening, and A Quiet Celebration creates an environment where listeners can truly absorb every lyric and musical detail. While the Seven Psalms are seven songs, they are performed as a singular impactful work.

For Part Two, the concert shifts into a career-spanning retrospective. Yet even here, Simon avoids the obvious greatest-hits format. The setlist mixes beloved classics with deeper cuts that reveal new layers when viewed through the lens of an artist in his eighties. Songs like "The Late Great Johnny Ace," "Homeward Bound," and "The Boxer" feel less like nostalgic favorites and more like reflections on memory, loss, perseverance, and gratitude. The years in Simon's voice have changed its texture, but they have also added emotional weight. When he sings about journeys, departures, and resilience, the words carry a lifetime of lived experience behind them.

The musicianship throughout the evening is extraordinary. Rather than overwhelming arrangements, the ensemble relies on nuance and restraint. Every instrument serves the songs. Longtime collaborators, including members connected to Simon's most celebrated periods, help bring new dimensions to familiar material while preserving the spirit that made these songs endure in the first place.

Perhaps the most powerful aspect of A Quiet Celebration is how it confronts aging without sentimentality. Simon does not pretend to be the performer he was in 1986 or 1972. Instead, he embraces who he is today. The show acknowledges mortality, change, and limitation while simultaneously celebrating creativity, curiosity, and the enduring power of great songwriting. That honesty gives the concert an emotional resonance that many farewell tours never achieve.

By the time Simon closes with "The Sound of Silence," the song feels transformed. What was once a folk anthem becomes something more personal and reflective. Performed by a man who has spent decades exploring the possibilities of language and melody, the song serves as a fitting conclusion to an evening built around careful listening and human connection.

A Quiet Celebration is not simply a concert film. It is a reminder of what live music can be when an artist trusts the songs, the musicians, and the audience. Paul Simon may no longer possess the voice of his youth, but he remains one of our greatest storytellers. In many ways, this quieter, more contemplative chapter of his career may be among his most compelling.



