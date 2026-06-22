Young Voice Actor Paxton Andrews Got His Dream Role in "Toy Story 5"

Voice actor Paxton Andrews on his Pixar recording session, improvising with Andrew Stanton, and hearing his voice on the big screen for the first time

For 11-year-old Paxton Andrews, Disney California Adventure isn't just a place to visit, it's a birthday tradition. Every year, Paxton's family marks the occasion at the park, often gravitating toward the Pixar Pier area where Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear hold court. So when Paxton landed a role in Toy Story 5, the moment carried a kind of full-circle weight that not every young actor gets to experience with their first film credit.

"I love going to California Adventure. I've gone there for all my birthdays for like forever," Paxton said, recalling the years of photos taken with the Toy Story characters long before he ever imagined joining their world professionally. Paxton voices one of the twin neighbors who live across the street from Bonnie in the new film, characters who bookend the story. They appear laughing as Bonnie sees them returning home, and at the end of the story, when they’re finally ready to play, Paxton can audibly be heard saying, “Sure.



Small as the part ended up being on screen, the experience of making it was anything but. Paxton recorded his scenes directly with director Andrew Stanton, the Pixar veteran behind Finding Nemo and WALL-E. Most directors work from behind glass, communicating through headphones, but for Paxton's session, Stanton came into the room with him and his scene partner, the young actress voicing his twin sister. "It was the first time I've ever recorded with someone else in the room," Paxton said. "He was just really nice."

Aside from his single scripted line, the entire session was improvised. Stanton guided the two young actors through the scenes freely, letting them riff off each other. The team recorded three scenes in total; two appear in the finished film, and a planned whispered joke, an intended Easter egg, was ultimately cut. For Paxton, the trims didn't dampen the experience. "I still was able to be in the movie, which is crazy," he said.

It marked Paxton's first time hearing his own voice in a major theatrical release, a different feeling entirely from seeing his work on a television screen or tablet. "It felt so cool to just hear my voice in a big movie," he said.

Paxton's animation slate is only growing from here with a role in the upcoming CoComelon: The Movie, due out next year. But for now, Toy Story 5 remains the milestone that started it all, fittingly tied to the very franchise his family has celebrated for years at Disney California Adventure.



When he's not in the recording booth, Paxton's interests run toward soccer. He plays in an AYSO recreational league and is gearing up to join his school's team next year. He and his family also hold season tickets to Angel City FC games. With the FIFA World Cup dominating conversation around Los Angeles this summer, Paxton has been following along. He's been especially impressed by Mexico's Gilberto Mora, the breakout 17-year-old midfielder, and said he's hoping to see Mexico go all the way.

Toy Story 5 is now playing in theaters.