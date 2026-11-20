Episode 1: "My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong"

Camp is back in session, and Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) and his friends Grover and Annabeth (Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries) are back in the battle to defeat the Titan lord Kronos.

Christmas is on the way in New York City. While Thalia (Tamara Smart) enters an underground parking garage, she realizes she is being followed and challenges the monsters to fight her there. The daughter of Zeus wastes no time and pulls out her spear to fight. Just when things look grim for Thalia, Percy arrives and saves the day. (I’m sure that will be appreciated by Thalia.) When Thalia wonders who told Percy to follow her, Annabeth arrives and admits that she was the one who sent him.

Thalia doesn’t want Annabeth’s help, and she wants nothing to do with the war. Annabeth tells the daughter of Zeus that they are on their way to rescue two kids from a military school and need her help. While Percy and Annabeth talk, Thalia leaves them behind in a stolen car.

Sally (Virginia Kull) drives her son and Annabeth to the school to save the demigods in peril. They argue about Luke (Charlie Bushnell) and why Thalia was looking for him. Percy is reminded that it has only been one day for Thalia, rather than the six years everyone else has lived. When they arrive at the school, Thalia is already there waiting for them.

Wondering how long this will take, Sally asks the kids if Thalia could give them a ride home since she has a car. The gates to the school open, and Percy, Annabeth, and Thalia enter. In the shadows, the Hunters of Artemis follow them inside.

Inside Andover Hall, Grover meets his friends at the front door and is shocked to see Thalia there. He’s not prepared for her—just Annabeth and Percy. Dr. Thorn (David Costabile) arrives and demands to know the point of the trespass. Grover explains that they are new applicants and he was taking them on a tour. (Dr. Thorn looks evil, and his military uniform makes him look demonic.)

Dressed up in formal wear, the group enters the dance and is introduced to Bianca and Nico di Angelo (Olive Abercrombie and Levi Chrisopulos). Grover tells his friends not to trust anything, because the Mist is hiding a monster near them. Percy and Annabeth stay to meet Bianca and Nico while Grover and Thalia leave to track the monster. As Percy and Annabeth try to figure out how to stay incognito, a slow song starts, so they hit the dance floor. (Super awkward for Percy.) The two watch as Bianca defends Nico from bullies, with Annabeth admiring what she sees.

Percy catches sight of a monster in the gym, though Annabeth sees nothing. Meanwhile, Grover is nervous in the school, and while he worries about getting caught, Thalia has no fear. They find a thorn from a monster, and the two wonder what they are dealing with.

Back at the dance, Percy and Annabeth make an effort to approach Bianca. Annabeth tells Percy that the Hunters of Artemis are trying to recruit Bianca for their eternal hunt. Percy is worried, and Annabeth knows Bianca could be used against him. Percy is telling her not to join just as Bianca walks up and asks if he is bothering Annabeth.

Annabeth distracts Bianca as Percy approaches Nico. He introduces himself and asks about Nico's magic cards. Meanwhile, Thalia and Grover are attacked and flee to get Annabeth. Dr. Thorn arrives, fires a poison arrow at Thalia, and complains about having to do everything himself.

In the gym, Annabeth learns that Bianca has been all over the world, while Percy makes a breakthrough with Nico. The boy tells Percy to run and get away from Westover Academy, admitting he has seen some weird stuff every day.

Thorn arrives and takes Bianca to his office, leaving Nico with Percy and Annabeth. Grover runs in to tell them that Thalia is in trouble and that some of the staff are monsters. Chasing after Dr. Thorn, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover catch up to him, and Thalia warns them to hide. Thorn informs them that he serves at the pleasure of his general, and that Percy and his group are meant to be taken alive.

Percy surrenders to spare Nico and Bianca. Annabeth and Grover are surrounded and the situation looks grim, until the Hunters of Artemis show up and save them.

Outside, Percy is led to a landing zone where he is meant to be taken away with Thalia. The two demigods escape and fight their way free, taking down Thorn’s goons. The Hunters of Artemis arrive with Annabeth and Grover and take out the rest of Thorn’s men.

Sensing the danger, Thorn transforms into his full manticore form and attacks. He takes Nico and Bianca hostage, but that doesn’t stop Percy and Annabeth from fighting the monster. They free the two kids, though in the battle, Annabeth is dragged off the cliff edge with Thorn.

Adamant about searching for Annabeth, Percy tells Artemis (Dafne Keen) to let him go, but the goddess of the hunt refuses. She tells him they are allies and that he is safe with her. When Percy states that he doesn’t care, Artemis informs him that Annabeth has been taken beyond their reach, and that Percy and Thalia—not Annabeth—were the real targets. This stops Percy in his tracks as the episode comes to a close.

Episode 2: "An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit"

At camp with the Hunters of Artemis, Percy reflects on what happened and how he will save Annabeth. Summoned by Artemis, Percy meets with the goddess, and Thalia joins them, agreeing to let Percy do the talking. Artemis’ loyal lieutenant, Zoë Nightshade (Saara Chaudry) joins them, and Percy wants to know where Annabeth was taken by the Titan magic. He informs the goddess and her trusted soldier that he heard during the battle that Annabeth would be brought to "The General." Artemis and her aide-de-camp are visibly worried; "The General" is a terror to the gods and the Titan who led Kronos’ army in the first war. He is Atlas (Holt McCallany), who was punished to hold up the sky forever for his actions in that war.

Artemis plans to leave and head to Camp Half-Blood. Percy agrees to go, provided the gods grant him a quest so they can speak to the Oracle. Artemis agrees to his plea, though Zoë will lead their escort.

Grover convinces Bianca and Nico to go to Camp Half-Blood; while Bianca is hesitant, it’s her little brother who wins her over. Suddenly, the sky lights up brighter than day, signifying the arrival of Apollo (Hubert Smielecki), the god of archery and brother of Artemis. She tells her brother to take the kids to Camp Half-Blood. Everyone boards the sun chariot except Artemis. Before they leave, Artemis instructs Zoë not to let Percy or anyone else leave the camp, no matter what the Oracle might say.

Inside the chariot, everyone is relaxing and enjoying the ride while Percy and Thalia strategize about their next step. They argue until Apollo interrupts. He decides to abandon the wheel, and Thalia takes over driving. Apollo tells the group that you can’t change fate—all you can do is meet it head-on. Thalia promptly crashes the chariot into the Long Island Sound.

Elsewhere, Annabeth is traveling alone through a cave when she sees Dr. Thorn, who tells her she can jump out of the cave, though he won’t join her. Thorn admits that keeping her alive wasn’t his call, but there is something he wants to show her. She follows him and sees that Luke (Charlie Bushnell) has taken the place of Atlas and is holding up the sky.

Back on Long Island, the passengers of the chariot make their way to shore and head for camp while Apollo leaves. Nico and Bianca are amazed at what they see, learning that once they cross the camp's boundary, it is always summer. Nico asks Percy if he is used to everything, and Percy tells the boy that he isn’t.

Zoë befriends Bianca, though she senses there is more to the girl than meets the eye. In camp, Percy leads Thalia to the Big House to meet the Oracle and introduces her to Travis and Connor Stoll (Ben Cockell and Axel Hansen).

Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn) meets with Percy and remarks on the new recruits he has brought. Percy asks Clarisse to go easy on Nico. She tells him that she is leaving tonight for a top-secret mission for Chiron (Glynn Turman), and wonders where Annabeth is.

Back in the cave, Annabeth learns that Luke can’t hear her because he is lost in the misery and suffering of the task. Thorn explains that the Titan’s Curse (oh, he mentions the title of the book!) is a test of will, not strength. Long before his body dies, Luke’s mind will snap, and his only way out is if someone willingly takes the burden for him. (Nice work, Thorn—I see how you force Annabeth to take the burden for Luke.)

She wastes no time and takes on the mantle of the earth. Inside the curse, Luke tells Annabeth that she is in danger and that he won’t let go, because if he does, she and Thalia will die. Luke is consumed with doubt, believing he has failed at everything. Annabeth wants him to let go because she knows the burden will kill him, and she eventually convinces him.

Annabeth tells Luke that Percy and Thalia will be coming for her, and that she will be strong until then. Luke lets go and is free of the Titan’s Curse.

In the attic of the Big House, Percy and Thalia meet with the mummified body of the Oracle to learn the prophecy for their quest. As Percy talks to the lifeless body, he describes to Thalia what to expect. Just when it looks like the Oracle might activate, nothing happens. When Percy asks for Annabeth’s dagger, Thalia realizes she can’t find it, so Percy goes off in search of the lost weapon.

Trying to leave, Thalia is pursued by Percy; when he shouts, "Zeus sucks!" loudly, she stops to listen. He tells her there is good and bad in camp, and that Annabeth was the best part of it and would want them to work together. When Percy questions what Thalia will do, they fight, and she knocks him into the pond. Percy, being in his element, blasts water at her, while Thalia tries to bring down lightning on the demigod of the sea. Chiron arrives and calls for their fight to end.

Back on Mount Othrys, Luke realizes that Annabeth has taken the weight of the earth on her shoulders, and Atlas returns.

Inside the Big House, Thalia meets with Chiron, who explains what they do at the camp. Chiron tells them that she is the most powerful demigod in the world, and that she and Percy will either work together and push each other to new heights, or they will destroy each other.

Percy wonders aloud if he is a rule follower, and Grover assures his friend that he is definitely not. Grover tells his best friend that Annabeth wanted Percy and Thalia to be friends because they are so much alike. Percy then jumps into the Long Island Sound in search of Annabeth’s dagger.

Meanwhile, Chiron apologizes to Thalia for keeping the truth about what happened to her on Half-Blood Hill a secret. He tells her that while she may think she doesn’t belong at the camp, every counselor outside the room is there because of her, and she belongs at Camp Half-Blood more than anyone.

Underwater, Percy frees a trapped mythical animal and finds Annabeth’s dagger. Success is found on Half-Blood Hill as well; Thalia goes to the tree she was once entombed in, telling Zeus that if he is going to do anything about her freedom, he might as well do it now. That’s when Zoë pins Thalia to the tree, and the Hunters of Artemis surround Grover and Percy.

Diving back into the water, Percy avoids their ambush. Back in camp, Thalia is brought in tied up, and Mr. D (Jason Mantzoukas) wonders what is going on. Zoë tells the Camp Director that Artemis ordered her to keep Thalia and Percy in the camp. When Zoë makes plans to capture Percy, Grover arrives in true Indiana Jones fashion to tell them they will never find him because he never needs to surface and is probably halfway across the Long Island Sound by now. (I love this so much because it’s a great riff on one of Harrison Ford’s best line deliveries.)

Percy then calls out to Zoë (as expected—I mean, there was no way he was halfway across the Long Island Sound), and the two demigods join forces to fight against the Hunters. Just as they are about to face the full onslaught of Zoë and the Hunters, the Oracle arrives, staggering across the camp. Even Mr. D agrees this is not a good sign.

The Oracle reveals that Artemis has been captured by Atlas, and shows Percy a vision that Annabeth needs his help.

Bill’s Review

The third season is out, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians has the opportunity to show how this series evolves. The third season has perfectly set up the level of danger that each character will face in the first two episodes.

I got everything that I wanted: witty banter between Percy and everyone, a shot of Mr. D being funny, Clarisse looking like a warrior, and the budding relationship between Percy and Annabeth beginning its course toward maturity.

Nico and Bianca di Angelo have made their first impressions, and they match their written characters well.

Percy Jackson is back, and Disney+ finally has must-see TV for everyone.



