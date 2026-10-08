Get Ready for Season 3 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" with Brand New Poster
The new season arrives later this year
Fans can get excited for the highly-anticipated third season of the hit Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, with a brand new poster.
What's Happening:
- A new poster has been revealed for the upcoming third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.
- The third season of the hit Disney+ series marks the first time that the third book - The Titan’s Curse - comes to the screen.
- The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the “Big Three” is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.
- Check out the new poster below, featuring star Walker Scobell.
- The third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres November 20 on Disney+, starring Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos.
- The first two seasons of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are available on Disney+, and soon on Netflix.
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