New Pixar Artist's Short "Mother's Nature" Arrives for Mother's Day
All of these phrases might be a bit triggering
A new short from artists at Pixar Animation Studios has arrived on the studio's YouTube channel, celebrating Mother's Day in a unique and fun way.
What's Happening:
- Perfect for Mother's Day, Pixar has shared their latest Pixar Artist Short - Mother's Nature.
- In the new short, we see a series of vignettes that put a playful twist on what it means to be a mom, using famous catchphrases and things you might hear a mom say at some point on their mom lives.
- However, we see it through the guise of a series of animals - from turtles, to birds, and even plant life like an ear of corn that was advised to put on some sunscreen.
- After the short, Pixar even introduces us to director Valerie LaPointe and editor Maurissa Horwitz and see how some of the animation was made using cut construction paper in a truly handcrafted piece of art.
- The short even includes a catchy new tune, "I Am Woman" that plays at the beginning and over the credits of the short.
- Check it all out in the short below.
- The short is a fun look at some of the common things we've heard our mother say, or even said as a mother.
- It comes as part of a new crop of shorts from Pixar artists that debut on the studio's YouTube channel, some of which have also appeared as part of their new series, The Pixar Show.
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