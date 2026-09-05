Fan-Favorite Tune from "Camp Rock 3" Now Available to Stream as Multi-Track Single
The song is performed by Lumi Pollack and has already become a favorite from the film.
Fans can now stream the multi-track single of the fan-favorite tune from Camp Rock 3, "Play It My Way", as performed by Lumi Pollack.
What's Happening:
- The original version of the song, "Play It My Way" from the new hit movie, Camp Rock 3, is now available on most major music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
- The song, performed by Lumi Pollack, is from the film's original soundtrack and presented as a multi-track single which also features an instrumental version performed by the cast of Camp Rock 3, along with a guitar version.
- The song has become a standout anthem from the movie, performed by Pollack as her character, Rosie Kleinman, a talented cello prodigy who is attending the camp.
- The rock-infused track becomes a definitive character moment in the film, breaking away from traditional expectations.
- Rosie uses "Play It My Way" to express her musical identity, choosing to break free from rigid classical structures and embrace her inner rock star.
The Movie:
- When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested - leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.
- While these five posters seem to feature the main cast of the new movie, they are far from the only ones that will appear in the new production.
- Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas are all set to reprise their characters from the original Camp Rock films, alongside:
- Brooklynn Pitts (Callie)
- Ava Jean (Madison)
- Ella Lucas (Danielle)
- Orlando Lucas (Daniel)
- Sherry Cola (Lark)
- Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie)
- Camp Rock 3 debuted last month on Disney Channel and can now be streamed on Disney+.
- The full Camp Rock 3 soundtrack is also available on most major streaming platforms.
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